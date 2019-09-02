Koshinski Asset Management Has Trimmed Amazon Com (AMZN) Position By $2.76 Million; Security National Financial Has 3.2 Sentiment

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 40.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 1,548 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Koshinski Asset Management Inc holds 2,319 shares with $4.13 million value, down from 3,867 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $872.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Snap snags new finance chief from Amazon; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 22/05/2018 – Russia Today: Surveillance state? Amazon selling facial recognition technology to govt `threatens freedom’; 04/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services SAP Competency Status; 01/04/2018 – SANDERS: SHOULD LOOK AT AMAZON’S LEVEL OF POWER AND INFLUENCE; 30/05/2018 – Ex-Walmart US CEO slams Amazon for using cloud and ad profits to support retail; 16/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos considers these 3 CEOs his role models; 23/04/2018 – It needs more data on users and could get this from products like the Echo and even a rumored Amazon robot; 09/05/2018 – Shares have risen over 170 percent over the past year, as the company has taken advantage of the trend of streaming video from online sources like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu

Security National Financial Corp (SNFCA) investors sentiment increased to 3.2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.87, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 16 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 5 sold and decreased holdings in Security National Financial Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 3.03 million shares, up from 1.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Security National Financial Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 4 Increased: 15 New Position: 1.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26B for 96.54 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.64’s average target is 23.78% above currents $1776.29 stock price. Amazon.com had 17 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. Wells Fargo maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, August 2. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, June 21. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $2300 target. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, March 19. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) stake by 4,940 shares to 43,377 valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nuveen Amt Free Qlty Mun Inc (NEA) stake by 103,119 shares and now owns 117,119 shares. Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Limited Com holds 2.69% or 39,000 shares in its portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability invested 1.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tudor Corporation Et Al owns 0.43% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,819 shares. Cohen Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 697 shares. Moreover, Blb&B Limited has 0.34% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,616 shares. Tremblant Grp holds 4.61% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 44,756 shares. Baxter Bros Inc holds 561 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Ltd has 1.69% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Locust Wood Capital Advisers Limited Liability invested 2.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Greatmark Invest Incorporated has 392 shares. Shaker Invs Limited Liability Oh invested 1.75% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). National Bank & Trust Of America De reported 3.32M shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.6% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Btim holds 0.02% or 1,004 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has 3.46% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Progresses With Future Retail Investment Plan – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN): America’s Golden Child Ripens – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s Next Move May Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

The stock increased 2.47% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.97. About 75 shares traded. Security National Financial Corporation (SNFCA) has risen 0.29% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SNFCA News: 18/04/2018 – SecurityNational Mortgage Company 25th Anniversary; 15/05/2018 – SECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORP SNFCA.O QUARTERLY SHR $1.04; 02/04/2018 – Security National Finl 2017 EPS 87c; 02/04/2018 – SECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $9.23 AS OF DEC 31, 2017, VS $8.83 AS OF DEC 31, 2016; 16/04/2018 – Memorial Mortuaries and Cemeteries Awarded Best of State Awards in Utah; 02/04/2018 – Security National Financial Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – DJ Security National Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNFCA); 02/04/2018 – Security National Finl 2017 Rev $276.9M; 19/03/2018 Security National Life Announces New Leases for Center 53 building in Murray, Utah

More notable recent Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Security National Financial Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Security National Financial Corporation Announces Lease to The Code Corporation in its Center 53 Building in Murray, Utah – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Security National Financial Corporation Announces Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2018. More interesting news about Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Memorial Mortuaries & Cemeteries Acquires Business and Assets of Probst Family Funerals & Cremations and Heber Valley Funeral Home – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Security National Financial Corporation Announces New Leases for its Center 53 Building in Murray, Utah – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Zpr Investment Management holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Security National Financial Corporation for 54,676 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc owns 255,788 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Synovus Financial Corp has 0.01% invested in the company for 93,878 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 16,329 shares.