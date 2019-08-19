Koshinski Asset Management Has Raised Its Altria Group (MO) Holding by $535,572; First Heartland Consultants Has Increased Boeing Co (BA) Position by $481,584; Market Valuation Declined

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 9,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 18,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $46.93. About 607,046 shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $331.78. About 471,825 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/03/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for the Global Top 5 Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers – Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer, ATR – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – SPIRIT COULD ORDER AIRBUS, BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER, BOEING PLANES; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3 percent; 10/04/2018 – BOEING’S HELP TO MARKET KC-390 IS A POSITIVE FACTOR IN TALKS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – QTRLY COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES REVENUE $13,652 MLN VS $12,953 MLN LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SAYS WILL ANNOUNCE MEASURES ON TUESDAY TO COMPLY WITH WTO RULING ON AIRCRAFT SUBSIDIES; 15/03/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN FORTEM TECHNOLOGIES; 25/04/2018 – Airbus confirms plans to raise A320 output to 63 a month; 17/04/2018 – ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW WEAPONS EXPORT POLICY SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY – INDUSTRY; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 41,047 were reported by Bb&T. Kistler stated it has 3,112 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt reported 3,557 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Amp Cap accumulated 273,222 shares. Moreover, Jennison Associates Limited Company has 2.8% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7.38 million shares. First Midwest Bank Tru Division invested in 0.7% or 13,498 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 8,839 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.17% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 33,000 are owned by Payden & Rygel. Fiduciary Financial Service Of The Southwest Tx invested 4.37% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lenox Wealth Management invested in 1,089 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Schafer Cullen Mgmt holds 0.88% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 157,838 shares. Arrow Corp owns 4,490 shares. Guardian Trust holds 0.98% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 193,440 shares. Vantage Limited Liability Corp reported 0.95% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $356.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 5,322 shares to 49,000 shares, valued at $8.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYY) by 6,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,832 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FV).

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,935 shares to 14,012 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 11,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,911 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Iii.

