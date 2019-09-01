Koshinski Asset Management Has Lowered Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position as Stock Value Declined; As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stock Rose, Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Cut Position

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 5,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 74,383 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, down from 79,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.96 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 38.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 55,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 89,797 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, down from 144,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 2.24 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 24/05/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL REPORTS BLACKSTONE-IVANHOE PLAN CLOSING; 12/03/2018 – Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Acquires $1.8B Canyon Industrial Portfolio; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S GRAY WANTS TO INNOVATE IN RETAIL AND INSURANCE; 12/03/2018 – Pure Industrial Real Est: ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust Unitholders Vote for the Plan of Arrangement With Blackstone; 22/03/2018 – FRP HOLDINGS TO SELL PORTFOLIO TO BLACKSTONE FOR $358.9M; 21/03/2018 – Zentiva binding bids due 9 April with strategics in pole position; 04/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO WEIGH BID FOR SOROS-BACKED HISPANIA; 07/05/2018 – Gramercy Property Trust Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Blackstone for $27.50 per Share in a $7.6 billion; 19/04/2018 – GRAY: BX PLANS MORE GROWTH INVESTING IN ASIA, LIFE-SCI; 22/03/2018 – TRIPP SMITH, CO-FOUNDER OF BLACKSTONE’S GSO, TO LEAVE FIRM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Mgmt reported 0.2% stake. Hodges Mngmt holds 0.11% or 30,738 shares in its portfolio. North Star Invest Mngmt holds 0.97% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 237,522 shares. Mai Management has 0.02% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 12,365 shares. Highland Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 20,002 shares. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Limited Liability Co invested 0.24% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Grassi Investment Mgmt invested in 65,900 shares or 0.34% of the stock. 466,400 are held by Westchester Capital Management Limited Liability. Wells Fargo & Company Mn accumulated 3.34 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough And invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.14% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 2.81M shares. Thrivent For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1.75M shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 17,234 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated invested in 0.17% or 59,921 shares. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.06% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86 million and $594.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Gen Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 53,171 shares to 502,495 shares, valued at $11.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 79,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG).

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $706.83M for 21.08 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 4,940 shares to 43,377 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Amt Free Qlty Mun Inc (NEA) by 103,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,119 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rdl Inc invested in 2.14% or 52,695 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Com Ltd Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 26,700 shares. Da Davidson And holds 0.4% or 394,621 shares. Cv Starr And Tru, a New York-based fund reported 150,000 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc invested in 86,800 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 5,664 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Pekin Hardy Strauss invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tributary Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 17,510 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 4.71M shares. Grassi Invest Mgmt owns 130,409 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3,454 shares. Connors Investor accumulated 1.64% or 203,950 shares. Advsr Preferred Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 15,185 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth has invested 0.55% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).