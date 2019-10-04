Koshinski Asset Management Has Lowered Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position; Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Sentiment Is 1.68

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 21.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 3,394 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Koshinski Asset Management Inc holds 12,505 shares with $1.37M value, down from 15,899 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $304.67B valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $121.74. About 4.97 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.15, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 96 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 57 decreased and sold their holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 17.53 million shares, up from 16.96 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 42 Increased: 63 New Position: 33.

Among 5 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -3.07% below currents $121.74 stock price. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 7 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, June 17. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. Wells Fargo upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Monday, April 8. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $115 target. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Friday, June 28. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.54 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Drexel Morgan And Co reported 26,265 shares. Minnesota-based Us State Bank De has invested 1.54% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mathes Com has 3,500 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Moreover, Somerville Kurt F has 3.34% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Trust has invested 0.93% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Weik Management has 11,050 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Inc invested in 0.08% or 8,027 shares. Moreover, Apriem Advisors has 0.22% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Delaware-based Dupont Management Corporation has invested 0.47% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Korea Investment holds 1.09% or 2.32M shares. Sol Management holds 0.63% or 21,058 shares in its portfolio. 28,505 were reported by Horan Capital Advisors Llc. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Ltd invested in 2,183 shares. Holowesko reported 6,600 shares stake. Opus Mngmt has 0.84% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 40,900 shares.

The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $62.52. About 163,365 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ENTA) has declined 22.96% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Enanta; 21/05/2018 – Enanta at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q EPS 61C, EST. 53C; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 19/03/2018 Enanta at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 09/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ENTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100.00 FROM $80; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTA); 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q REV. $44.0M, EST. $40.8M; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q EPS 61c; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q Rev $44M

Analysts await Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 49.23% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.3 per share. ENTA’s profit will be $12.98 million for 23.68 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

