Koshinski Asset Management Has Lowered Its Chevron New (CVX) Position; KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) Has 0.61 Sentiment

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 26.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 2,894 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Koshinski Asset Management Inc holds 8,017 shares with $998,000 value, down from 10,911 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $213.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.21% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $112.29. About 9.48M shares traded or 68.31% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Would Expect to be in Position to Resume Shr Repurchase Program as Surplus Cash Generate; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S KARACHAGANAK OILFIELD PLANS 25-DAY MAINTENANCE IN SEPT-OCT 18 -ENERGY MINISTRY; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation HLS Adds Chevron, Exits CBRE; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES – AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE Il OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Expect to Deliver Stronger Upstream Cash Margins and Production Growth in FY18; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF ONE DOLLAR AND TWELVE CENTS ($1.12) PER SHARE

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) investors sentiment increased to 0.61 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.15, from 0.46 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 11 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 18 reduced and sold positions in KKR Income Opportunities Fund. The investment managers in our database reported: 2.76 million shares, down from 2.92 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding KKR Income Opportunities Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 13 Increased: 8 New Position: 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martingale Asset Management LP owns 302,830 shares. Kanawha Capital Limited Liability has 1.64% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 96,241 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.19% or 1.79 million shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 15,453 are owned by Sequoia Fin Lc. Legacy Prtnrs has 1.36% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 24,639 shares. Moreover, Castleark Management Limited has 0.18% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 37,800 were accumulated by Andra Ap. Hightower Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.53% or 712,012 shares. Field & Main Bank & Trust invested in 1.21% or 10,602 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.5% or 35,684 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 1.09% or 1.43M shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The holds 369,771 shares. Moreover, Family Management Corp has 0.24% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Harvey Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.35% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Among 4 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $13500 lowest target. $147.25’s average target is 31.13% above currents $112.29 stock price. Chevron had 11 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $142 target in Monday, April 15 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 13 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 12.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity. Another trade for 4,250 shares valued at $502,074 was made by REED DEBRA L on Wednesday, August 7.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 14.85 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Highlander Capital Management Llc holds 0.67% of its portfolio in KKR Income Opportunities Fund for 70,406 shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 68,981 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Investment Advisors Llc has 0.07% invested in the company for 79,841 shares. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 358,348 shares.

The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.44. About 84,961 shares traded. KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. The company has market cap of $312.85 million. L.P. It currently has negative earnings. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC.