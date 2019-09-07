Koshinski Asset Management Has Lifted Stake in Altria Group (MO); Smead Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Lennar (LEN) by $692,860 as Market Valuation Declined

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 9,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 18,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.71 billion market cap company. It closed at $43.85 lastly. It is up 19.47% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO)

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80M, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $52. About 1.58 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Rev $2.98B; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN); 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 19/03/2018 Moody’s Withdraws Ratings on CalAtlantic Group, Inc; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN.B)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0.05% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 29,126 were accumulated by Polaris Greystone Gp Ltd Liability. Everett Harris And Ca holds 0.01% or 7,778 shares. Arcadia Corporation Mi holds 0.02% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 1,050 shares. Summit Group Inc Ltd Liability Company reported 30,100 shares stake. Hl Financial Services Lc stated it has 234,607 shares. Carlson Capital Mngmt holds 3,677 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd stated it has 22,981 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 30,159 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd, Oregon-based fund reported 4,850 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 480 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blackhill Cap holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1,700 shares. Kj Harrison & Prns reported 32,000 shares. Alps Advsr has 0.28% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 700,239 shares. Oregon-based Auxier Asset has invested 1.85% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 37,680 shares to 86,259 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,361 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 184,179 shares to 2.09M shares, valued at $104.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 67,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38M shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Bank & Trust Tru, a Iowa-based fund reported 1,400 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt owns 8,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm reported 10,950 shares. Jhl Capital Group Limited Com holds 85,000 shares or 1.8% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc holds 0.04% or 893,637 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 9,690 shares. Fifth Third State Bank holds 2,528 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0.01% or 4,692 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 300 shares. 129,663 were reported by Hap Trading Limited Liability. 187,188 are held by Waterfront Capital Prtnrs. Farmers & Merchants Invests invested in 132 shares or 0% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Company owns 579 shares. Co Bankshares, Missouri-based fund reported 4,375 shares. Us Commercial Bank De invested in 13,443 shares.