Koshinski Asset Management Has Lifted Position in D R Horton (DHI) by $343,355; As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stock Value Declined, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Raised Its Position

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 74.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 7,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 18,774 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $810,000, up from 10,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 5.26M shares traded or 28.85% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI); 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY SHR $0.91; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 90,180 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72M, up from 79,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 2.03M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 48,291 shares stake. Dsam Partners (London) Limited holds 0.99% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 184,000 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Com accumulated 0.02% or 26,116 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd holds 12,139 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Ltd Llc owns 18,681 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.56 million shares. Raymond James & Assoc holds 154,557 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru Com has 0.04% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 9,770 shares. First Midwest Retail Bank Trust Division invested in 17,078 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 0.1% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 207,236 shares. 187,801 were accumulated by Macquarie Gp Limited. Thomas White Interest reported 0.12% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.04% or 18,998 shares. Valley National Advisers invested in 0.02% or 1,524 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $245.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2,745 shares to 8,616 shares, valued at $952,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 4,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,106 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Homebuilders May Be the Best Place to Invest Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 26, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “5 Residential Construction Companies Gurus Agree On – GuruFocus.com” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Selling D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shareholders Booked A 94% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Motley Fool” on May 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cognizant Acquires Meritsoft, Strengthens SaaS Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cognizant to Present at the 40th Nasdaq Investor Conference – PRNewswire” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cognizant Technology declares $0.20 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant Technology Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bartlett And Communications Ltd Com, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,639 shares. Cornerstone holds 0.02% or 2,666 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 120,205 shares. Waverton Investment invested in 13,357 shares. Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% or 60,638 shares. Associated Banc has 15,634 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Parkside Savings Bank And owns 399 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Burney Communications holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 53,546 shares. 188,120 are held by Stack Financial Mngmt. Horizon Investments Limited Liability holds 4,628 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP holds 2.11 million shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tru Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.67% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Conning holds 0.03% or 13,223 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt reported 0.38% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.