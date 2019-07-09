Koshinski Asset Management Has Increased Its Altria Group (MO) Stake by $535,572; Stock Price Rose; As Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Shares Rose, Holder Private Management Group Decreased Its Stake by $1.76 Million

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 9,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 18,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $49.08. About 6.49M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 220,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 52.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.65M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $700.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.05. About 516,494 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 120.00% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 115.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 23/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Secures Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 22/03/2018 – Ohio Corn, Wheat and Soybean Farmers Denounce Proposed Gutting of Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown, Portman Announce Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 31/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Great Lakes Gas Transmission At ‘BBB-‘; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Upton: Holland Sentinel: Upton talks school safety, Great Lakes protection at Holland event; 19/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: MIOSHA and Great Lakes Safety Training Center Sign Alliance to Promote Workplace Safety and Health; 18/04/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Statement on Blocking Cloture of Legislation that Harms the Great Lakes; 07/05/2018 – Great Lakes Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Resolute Energy; 29/05/2018 – Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 30/03/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Hosts LDO/CWO program

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,158 shares to 262,314 shares, valued at $38.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dorian Lpg Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 63,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 620,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF).

Analysts await Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 700.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. GLDD’s profit will be $7.60 million for 23.02 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold GLDD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 47.49 million shares or 8.56% more from 43.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller & Thaler Asset holds 0.03% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) or 248,845 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Utd Ser Automobile Association reported 0.01% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). 181,237 are owned by Bank Of America Corporation De. Bailard owns 22,500 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 963,722 shares. Tcw Group reported 0.08% stake. Jump Trading Lc invested 0.04% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Invesco holds 605,442 shares. Logan Cap Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 24,719 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) or 781,486 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Chicago Equity Partners Llc invested in 77,920 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (TDIV) by 26,230 shares to 35,393 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Amt Free Mun Cr Inc F (NVG) by 156,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,045 shares, and cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe And Rusling reported 2.29% stake. Ashfield Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Com reported 0.14% stake. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,763 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Regal Invest Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.61% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 2.16 million shares. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Corp invested in 147,398 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Burt Wealth Advisors owns 1,135 shares. Dearborn Prtn Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 6,079 shares. Lipe Dalton holds 1,275 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tru Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 13,990 shares in its portfolio. Bangor Bancshares stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Blair William & Il has invested 0.08% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Summit Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). California-based Alethea Capital Lc has invested 1.62% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).