Koshinski Asset Management Has Increased Its Altria Group (MO) Position; Last Week Devon Energy (DVN) Coverage

Among 7 analysts covering Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Devon Energy Corp had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $37 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $46 target in Thursday, February 21 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of DVN in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, March 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20. Morgan Stanley maintained Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $32 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. See Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) latest ratings:

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 50.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Koshinski Asset Management Inc acquired 9,396 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock rose 6.39%. The Koshinski Asset Management Inc holds 28,006 shares with $1.61 million value, up from 18,610 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $92.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $49.28. About 2.31M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $11.23 billion. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. It has a 4.4 P/E ratio. The firm also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold Devon Energy Corporation shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sasco Cap Inc Ct invested in 842,838 shares or 2.49% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Adage Gru Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Botty Ltd Company accumulated 3,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.04% or 78,184 shares. 238,200 were reported by Andra Ap. Atria Invs Llc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 9,807 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc holds 118,990 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.05% stake. Destination Wealth Mgmt accumulated 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement owns 19,163 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Ww Asset Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Wedge Capital Mngmt L L P Nc holds 0.01% or 23,531 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 0.06% or 88,186 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Management holds 0.03% or 36,085 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Botty Invsts Limited holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 53,277 shares. Williams Jones And Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 3.06 million were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. 55,900 were reported by Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Co. New York-based Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd has invested 0.02% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Investec Asset North America invested in 28,608 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 62,519 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 870,287 shares. Peddock Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.16% or 5,108 shares. 2.16M were reported by Eagle Asset Mngmt. 4,960 are held by Benin Mngmt Corporation. Gm Advisory Group Inc owns 22,021 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Peoples Financial Service holds 0.29% or 9,722 shares in its portfolio. Canandaigua Bank & Co stated it has 0.18% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Primecap Mngmt Ca has 600,504 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity. 1,032 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) shares with value of $52,033 were bought by Sakkab Nabil Y.