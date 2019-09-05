Koshinski Asset Management Has Increased Its Altria Group (MO) Holding by $535,572; Shares Declined; Provise Management Group Has Raised Its Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $1.28 Million

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 72.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 15,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 38,015 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, up from 22,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $70.34. About 6.81 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 26/04/2018 – Iraq Awards Some Oil and Gas Blocks as Exxon and Total Drop Out; 18/04/2018 – Commodities trader Gunvor joins transparency group EITI; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco eyes new petrochemical plant in Texas; 12/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL NEW SYNTHETIC MOTOR OIL FOR HIGH MILEAGE VEHICLES; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Body found after Connecticut fire, hostage drama; 09/04/2018 – Top Iraq court set to rule on Kurdistan region’s oil exports; 08/05/2018 – NEWSMAKER-Saad Al-Kaabi: Keeping Qatar’s gas flowing under Gulf boycott; 24/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach hopes for Exxon Mobil deal on shale gas; 21/05/2018 – ExxonMobil and Employees Donate Almost $50 Million to U.S. Colleges and Universities; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO ADD $6B IN EARNINGS FROM PERMIAN BY 2025

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 9,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 18,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $44.01. About 6.28M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $712.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,420 shares to 4,295 shares, valued at $658,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,354 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 15,808 shares to 2,791 shares, valued at $235,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 18,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,802 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).