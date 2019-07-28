Koshinski Asset Management Has Increased Altria Group (MO) Holding; Creative Planning Cut Holding in Boeing Co (Call) (BA) as Share Price Declined

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (BA) by 96.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 33,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,200 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44,000, down from 34,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Boeing Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOW-ON CONTRACT COVERS FULL SYSTEM LOGISTICS, ENGINEERING SUPPORT, SUPPLY CHAIN, DATA ANALYTICS AND TRAINING SERVICES; 11/04/2018 – AZUL SA – ANNOUNCES THE LEASE OF TWO USED BOEING 737-400F TO SUPPORT THE RAPID GROWTH OF ITS CARGO BUSINESS UNIT, AZUL CARGO EXPRESS – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft with ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Data; 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s expected win deals a fresh blow to the struggling Airbus A330neo, weeks after Hawaiian Airlines dropped an order for six Airbus jets in favor of the 787; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: No Change to 2018 Guidance or Capital Deployment Strategy; 23/05/2018 – Boeing To Provide Etihad Airways With Multiple Crew Management Solutions; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS IN TALKS WITH BOEING OVER MIDDLE OF MARKET PLANE BUT STILL AT EARLY STAGE; 14/03/2018 – Boeing’s decline comes after a report said President Donald Trump wishes to slap $60 billion of tariffs on Chinese goods; 20/04/2018 – Engine maker CFM recommends urgent checks on some Boeing 737 engines; 06/03/2018 – Boeing Faces U.S.-Asia Tug of War Over Proposed `797′ Jet Design

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 9,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 18,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 7.29 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. 2,137 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. 12,637 shares valued at $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50M on Monday, February 4. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $27.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 15,661 shares to 79,190 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 1.20M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altfest L J Company has 8,152 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Hartford Invest Mgmt invested in 66,281 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Ifrah Finance Services Incorporated owns 2,040 shares. Atika Mngmt Ltd holds 12,000 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Old Dominion Cap Incorporated holds 3,557 shares. Advisor Partners Limited Liability invested in 0.85% or 17,354 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Neuberger Berman Limited Liability holds 0.8% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1.72M shares. Heritage reported 1.82% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Country Trust Bank has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Interocean Capital Lc invested in 45,137 shares or 1.6% of the stock. First Citizens Bancorporation & Commerce holds 0.71% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 16,771 shares. Iberiabank reported 2,182 shares. Chase Inv Counsel Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 7,152 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Boeingâ€™s 6-Month Deliveries Plunge by More Than a Third – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DOJ extends Boeing probe to 787 Dreamliner – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Saudi Airline First to Cancel Boeing 737 MAX Order – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Another 737 MAX hearing on Capitol Hill – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altria Becomes An Even More Compelling Short – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 9 Biggest Tobacco Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Altria Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:MO) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “1 Top Cannabis Stock You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade – Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why IQOS Could Completely Own the U.S. E-Cig Market – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers Comm owns 43,700 shares. Moreover, Telos has 0.08% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cubic Asset Mgmt Lc holds 4,260 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Principal Financial Grp has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 95,887 shares. First Midwest Bancshares Trust Division holds 0.22% or 28,559 shares. Agf Investments holds 2.20M shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Highvista Strategies Ltd Com reported 12,800 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Freestone Ltd Company holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 61,312 shares. 1.24M were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Ntv Asset Limited Liability holds 12,445 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Com reported 1.94% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Blb&B Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 11,130 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 1.24M shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Wi stated it has 5,987 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,438 shares to 29,910 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DLN) by 6,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,654 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.