Koshinski Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Applied Matls (AMAT) as Share Value Rose; Carlson Capital LP Boosted Its Stake in Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) by $1.01 Million

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 56.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 30,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 23,411 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928,000, down from 53,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $46.67. About 1.56 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 17,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The hedge fund held 459,458 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.97M, up from 442,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.35. About 202,722 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by lnvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln National Presenting at Conference May 30; 25/05/2018 – Lincoln National Corporation’s Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 24/04/2018 – Wendy Boyd to Lead Strategic Alliances Program at Lincoln Financial Network; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 22/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Call Centers Take Top Honors for Annuity and Life Insurance Customer Service Excellence; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by InvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 53,354 shares to 98,680 shares, valued at $5.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 5,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Amt Free Qlty Mun Inc (NEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gru One Trading Lp reported 265 shares stake. Royal London Asset Management Limited invested in 0% or 395,109 shares. Boston Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 16,057 shares. Sound Shore Mngmt Ct accumulated 3.65 million shares or 2.78% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0.32% or 495,865 shares. Swedbank invested in 381,316 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bonness Entertainment owns 49,000 shares. Capital Investment Counsel holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 96,367 shares. The Australia-based Westpac Bk Corp has invested 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Todd Asset Lc reported 399,851 shares stake. Fincl Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited reported 20,198 shares. Lansdowne Prns (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 4.88% or 5.55 million shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 280,571 shares. Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has invested 0.07% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation reported 139,499 shares stake.

