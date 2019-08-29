Koshinski Asset Management Has Decreased Home Depot (HD) Position by $2.23 Million; First Financial Bank – Trust Division Cut Holding in Nucor (NUE) by $3.21 Million as Share Price Declined

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 76.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 11,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 3,528 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $677,000, down from 15,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $5.37 during the last trading session, reaching $227.32. About 3.87 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in Nucor Corporation (NUE) by 66.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 55,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 28,255 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 83,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Nucor Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $48.82. About 1.87M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – BELIEVE BROAD-BASED TARIFFS WITH FEW EXCEPTIONS ARE NEEDED TO ADDRESS VOLUME OF “UNFAIRLY TRADED IMPORTS AND TRANSSHIPPING “; 16/03/2018 – Navarro’s Ties to Nucor Highlight Trump Advisers’ Steel-Industry Connections; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q EPS $1.00-EPS $1.05; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR 1Q EPS $1.10, EST. $1.12; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Average Selling Prices Have Increased Each Month for All Steel Mill Product Groups Thus Far in 2018; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Benefits from Steel Tariffs, Price Increases; 05/03/2018 – Cramer also hears the latest from CEOs of Nucor and Domino’s Pizza; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR CORP – NEW GALVANIZING LINE IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL IN FIRST HALF OF 2021; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel is strong, says Nucor CEO John Ferriola, but the problem is that demand has been “stolen by illegally traded imports.”

