Koshinski Asset Management Has Cut Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Stake as Share Price Rose; Goodhaven Capital Management Has Increased Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Position

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 31.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 3,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 7,761 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 11,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $217.97. About 2.60 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-U.S. sanctions encourage McDonald’s to cook up Russian fries; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Puts Fresh Beef on the Menu; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSALS 4-6 IN PROXY; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Global Comparable Guest Counts Rose 0.8%; 19/03/2018 – Push to Settle McDonald’s Case, a Threat to Franchise Model; 28/03/2018 – Extra Bacon Brings in Extra Cash for Top McDonald’s Franchisee; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.79; 15/03/2018 – Value Menu Flop Has Traders Gobbling Up McDonald’s on the Cheap

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 8,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 95,075 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, up from 86,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $57.86. About 4.02 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Passenger Mile Yield 17.79 Cents; 26/03/2018 – The fingerprint scans are available at 50 domestic Delta Sky Clubs; 27/04/2018 – The Dalí and the Cooper, Sky Arts – `bonkers and brilliant’; 15/03/2018 – Britain’s Virgin Atlantic posts loss on weak pound, hurricane impact; 20/04/2018 – DELTA BOARD NAMES MICHAEL HUERTA AS NEWEST MEMBER; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Available Seat Miles Up 3.0; 29/03/2018 – ABC7 News: Breaking: Large medical response to San Jose Airport for a Delta Airlines flight that just landed; 04/04/2018 – DAL: @Delta confirms it’s website chat service was involved in a cyber incident, potentially compromising customer payment information; 14/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic CEO sees Air France deal completing in early 2019

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.67 billion for 24.55 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

