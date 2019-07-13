Koshinski Asset Management Has Cut Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Holding; Hood River Capital Management Decreased Chegg (CHGG) Position

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) stake by 91.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 9,218 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New (COST)’s stock rose 14.98%. The Koshinski Asset Management Inc holds 833 shares with $202,000 value, down from 10,051 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New now has $122.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $279.44. About 2.05M shares traded or 23.09% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased Chegg Inc (CHGG) stake by 3.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 38,687 shares as Chegg Inc (CHGG)’s stock declined 2.75%. The Hood River Capital Management Llc holds 946,986 shares with $36.10M value, down from 985,673 last quarter. Chegg Inc now has $5.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 988,386 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 47.99% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q REV. $76.9M, EST. $74.2M; 03/04/2018 – CHEGG CLOSES OFFERING OF $300M OF 0.25% CONV. SR 2023 NOTES; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN WRITING & AI WITH PURCHASE OF WRITE; 15/05/2018 – Hitchwood Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Chegg; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG AMENDS CREDIT PACT WITH WELLS ON METRIC DEFINITIONS; 17/05/2018 – Chegg Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2018 Rev $300M-$305M; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Among 2 analysts covering Chegg (NYSE:CHGG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Chegg had 6 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Friday, February 8. The stock of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, March 21.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $4.54 million activity. The insider BROWN ANDREW J sold $2.86 million. The insider Schultz Nathan J. sold 43,013 shares worth $1.59 million.

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CHGG’s profit will be $4.74 million for 276.63 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.61 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $727,935 was made by MEISENBACH JOHN W on Monday, April 1.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco had 28 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $235 target in Thursday, April 11 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, April 1. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, July 11. Nomura maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Thursday, July 11. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $25600 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, March 8. Citigroup maintained the shares of COST in report on Friday, May 31 with “Neutral” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating.

