Koshinski Asset Management Has Cut Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position as Shares Declined; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shareholder Leonard Green Partners LP Has Raised Its Stake by $2.73 Million

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $295.05. About 2.34M shares traded or 61.12% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Also Will Manage $100M in Cash for Future Investments; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Will Retain Global Commercialization Rights for Oncomine Dx Target Test; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Net $579M; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER, LEICA IN PACT FOR CRYO-TOMOGRAPHY WORKFLOW; 23/05/2018 – TMO: ROIC ‘HURDLE’ SEEN A YEAR EARLIER VS INITIAL DEAL MODEL; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 17.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 6,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 29,910 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, down from 36,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 17.94M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Bk invested in 0% or 585,627 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has 577,243 shares. Seabridge Inv Advsrs Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lakeview Capital Partners Limited Liability Co owns 0.74% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 22,201 shares. Iberiabank has invested 1.15% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Capital Ltd Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 343,142 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Ltd holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 82,984 shares. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Llc has 0.52% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Azimuth Capital Management Ltd Liability has 531,629 shares. Premier Asset Management Limited Co reported 0.32% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cibc Asset reported 0.24% stake. Northwest Invest Counselors Lc holds 1.61% or 76,865 shares in its portfolio. Sky Grp Ltd Liability accumulated 0.22% or 11,021 shares. Asset Mngmt Group holds 0.26% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 13,143 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 1.08% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Amt Free Qlty Mun Inc (NEA) by 103,119 shares to 117,119 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 53,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

