Koshinski Asset Management Has Cut Holding in Mcdonalds (MCD) by $665,658; Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Raised Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $10.64 Million

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 2121.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 180,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 188,850 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17M, up from 8,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.54 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG CONCLUDES TALK AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 31.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 3,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 7,761 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 11,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $168.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $221.15. About 3.67M shares traded or 25.81% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s sales rise on back of revamped menu; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING BEGINS; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS U.S. GUEST COUNTS DECLINED IN 1Q; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS BREAKFAST WAS COMPETITIVE IN U.S. IN 1Q; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N -TO PARTNER WITH FRANCHISEES, SUPPLIERS TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS RELATED TO MCDONALD’S RESTAURANTS, OFFICES BY 36% BY 2030; 30/04/2018 – Same-store sales got a bump from increased purchases of McDonald’s premium products and the number of items ordered at one time from the Dollar Menu

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 34,100 shares to 15,955 shares, valued at $989,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 847,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,635 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK).

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 4,940 shares to 43,377 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 53,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 24.90 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

