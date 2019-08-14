Koshinski Asset Management Has Cut Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake; Strategic Global Advisors Has Increased By $4.10 Million Its Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Position

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 65.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 20,054 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Koshinski Asset Management Inc holds 10,448 shares with $1.16M value, down from 30,502 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $240.07B valuation. The stock decreased 2.73% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.91M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) stake by 521.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strategic Global Advisors Llc acquired 93,264 shares as Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN)’s stock declined 1.98%. The Strategic Global Advisors Llc holds 111,158 shares with $4.99 million value, up from 17,894 last quarter. Allison Transmission Hldgs I now has $5.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.56% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $42.02. About 400,521 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion; 07/05/2018 – Allison Transmission honored with membership in environmental stewardship program; 05/03/2018 – INFOSYS WINS CONTRACT FROM ALLISON TRANSMISSION: STATEMENT; 30/03/2018 – Savoy magazine names Dana Pittard to “most influential” list; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 06/03/2018 – FITCH RATES ALLISON TRANSMISSION’S PROPOSED NOTES ‘BB’/’RR4’; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Gain; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SAYS INTENDS FOR UNIT TO COMMENCE OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2030 IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS TO AMEND TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees FY Net $515M-Net $550M

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Disney, Sees String Of Catalysts Ahead – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd reported 15,805 shares. House has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 8.15M shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Covey Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 14,850 shares. Steinberg Asset Mngmt reported 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Papp L Roy And reported 95,803 shares. Hm Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com, Missouri-based fund reported 2,731 shares. Security Tru, West Virginia-based fund reported 39,248 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 21.36M shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Buckhead Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 60,882 shares. Bbva Compass Bank holds 86,295 shares. Friess Associate Limited Co stated it has 140,715 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Private Harbour Inv Management Counsel Limited Liability Corporation holds 9,030 shares. 63,962 were reported by Somerville Kurt F. Mad River Investors accumulated 2,400 shares or 0.24% of the stock.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16000 target in Thursday, June 6 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Macquarie Research. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. The firm earned “In-Line” rating on Monday, June 17 by Imperial Capital. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, April 4. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy” rating.

Among 4 analysts covering Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has $55 highest and $48 lowest target. $52.25’s average target is 24.35% above currents $42.02 stock price. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of ALSN in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, March 6 to “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp has invested 0% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). The New York-based State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability holds 619,373 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 0.01% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). 108,058 are held by Ami Inv Management. Aperio Ltd Com owns 37,384 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd owns 0.22% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 10,787 shares. Zacks Investment Mngmt stated it has 66,883 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp reported 12,565 shares. Moreover, Legal & General Group Pcl has 0% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 99,979 shares. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Moreover, Commonwealth Bancorporation Of has 0.01% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 47,557 shares. Alps has 8,718 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 24,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $229,995 activity. $229,995 worth of stock was bought by Bohley G Frederick on Friday, April 26.