Koshinski Asset Management Has Cut By $457,569 Its Franklin Unvl Tr (FT) Stake; Geron (GERN) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased Franklin Unvl Tr (FT) stake by 12.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 65,367 shares as Franklin Unvl Tr (FT)’s stock 0.00%. The Koshinski Asset Management Inc holds 473,774 shares with $3.47 million value, down from 539,141 last quarter. Franklin Unvl Tr now has $187.74M valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.47. About 39,874 shares traded. Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Geron (NASDAQ:GERN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Geron has $400 highest and $3 lowest target. $3.67’s average target is 141.45% above currents $1.52 stock price. Geron had 3 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Needham. See Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) latest ratings:

03/09/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $4.0000 Initiates Coverage On

15/08/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Overweight New Target: $4.0000 Initiates Coverage On

09/04/2019 Broker: Needham Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy New Target: $3 Upgrade

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company has market cap of $286.40 million. The firm supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It currently has negative earnings. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold Geron Corporation shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 57.77 million shares or 0.48% less from 58.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Inc accumulated 14.65 million shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De invested in 124,635 shares or 0% of the stock. 8,813 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% of its portfolio in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN). United Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Company invested 0% in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN). Nuveen Asset Ltd Co invested in 736,687 shares. 444,975 are held by Susquehanna Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 20,389 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc reported 139,988 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 138,882 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) for 230,600 shares. Northern Tru reported 2.06M shares stake. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 96,536 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN). Vanguard Group Incorporated has 0% invested in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN).

It closed at $1.52 lastly. It is down 63.64% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GERN News; 16/03/2018 – GERN 4Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4C; 14/03/2018 Geron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Geron 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 25/05/2018 – Upcoming Catalysts Can Launch Geron Over $15 Per Share

