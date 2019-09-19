Koshinski Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake in D R Horton (DHI) by $343,355 as Share Value Rose; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Market Value Rose While Kensico Capital Management Has Cut Position by $4.26 Million

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 74.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 7,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 18,774 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $810,000, up from 10,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $50.83. About 2.98 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 62,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 11.48M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $786.09 million, down from 11.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $65.9. About 1.64M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Receives Merger Proposal From Cheniere Energy Inc; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $0.35 BLN TO $0.55 BLN; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $245.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,394 shares to 12,505 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 1,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,159 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What D.R. Horton, Inc.’s (NYSE:DHI) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Residential Construction Companies Gurus Agree on – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shareholders Booked A 94% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Rebounds to End Flat After Rate Cut – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

More recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Houston LNG exporter to seek $1.5B in debt funding – Houston Business Journal” on September 10, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cheniere and EOG Resources Announce Long-Term Gas Supply Agreements – Business Wire” with publication date: September 16, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 342,000 shares to 395,000 shares, valued at $48.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 223,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $51.36 million for 82.38 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.