Koshinski Asset Management Has Boosted Holding in D R Horton (DHI) by $343,355; Lathrop Investment Management Holds Position in International Business Machines (IBM)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in International Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 8.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 5,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 71,317 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.84 million, up from 65,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in International Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $143.66. About 2.90M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – NeuVector and IBM Cloud Announce Run-Time Security for Kubernetes; 25/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 11/04/2018 – NGINX Brings Advanced Load Balancing for Kubernetes to IBM Cloud Private; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend By 4.7% — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 03/04/2018 – IBM Vet Leads Company Behind Pipeline System Shut by Web Attack; 16/04/2018 – Realfiction: IBM installs Realfictions mixed reality display DeepFrame at its new innovation centre in Abu Dhabi; 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 74.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 7,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 18,774 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $810,000, up from 10,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 3.18 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With a Homebuilding Debt to Total Cap Ratio of 24.2%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $352.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 4,555 shares to 205,449 shares, valued at $17.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,875 shares, and cut its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.08% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 11,177 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Management accumulated 0.07% or 6,493 shares. National Bank & Trust, a Michigan-based fund reported 14,448 shares. St Germain D J holds 5,028 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Minnesota-based Sns Group Incorporated Limited Liability Co has invested 0.17% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 614,769 are owned by Axa. Loudon Inv Management Limited Liability Corp reported 5,512 shares stake. Moreover, Hyman Charles D has 1.46% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Earnest Prns Lc invested in 29,552 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 333,037 shares. Associated Banc reported 31,987 shares. Sandhill Cap Partners Llc, New York-based fund reported 4,111 shares. Culbertson A N And Incorporated has invested 0.85% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Blb&B Ltd Company owns 0.94% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 59,062 shares.

