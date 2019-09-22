Koshinski Asset Management Decreased Its Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Holding by $633,840; Share Price Declined; Suncor Energy (SU) Holder Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Lifted Its Stake

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (SU) by 128.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 76,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 136,221 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.25M, up from 59,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $31.74. About 2.10M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 43.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 15,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 20,288 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $828,000, down from 36,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.78 billion market cap company. It closed at $40.9 lastly. It is up 13.24% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 01/05/2018 – ADM REPORTS 1Q EARNINGS OF $0.70/SHR, $0.68/SHR ON AN ADJUSTED; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 26/04/2018 – Abe, US Adm. Harris agree to keep pressure on North Korea; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: New Segments Will Enable Co to Highlight Pdt, Service Offerings; 01/05/2018 – ADM Says Ballyhooed Days of Crop Origination Are Thing of Past; 23/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-EU faces biodiesel import surge after anti-dumping duty ends; 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on rationale of Bunge/ADM tie-up; 25/05/2018 – ADM: ACTIVITY HAS SLOWED OR STOPPED AT SEVERAL OF ITS PLANTS; 19/03/2018 – ADM REALIGNS SEGMENTS TO FURTHER ACCELERATE GROWTH; 01/05/2018 – ADM 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 49C

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $899.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 58,755 shares to 50,857 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 3,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,086 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.58 million activity. 3,400 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares with value of $124,899 were bought by Young Ray G.

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 15.22% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADM’s profit will be $434.44 million for 13.11 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

