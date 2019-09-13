Koshinski Asset Management Decreased Conocophillips (COP) Holding; Shorts at Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) Raised By 75.56%

Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) had an increase of 75.56% in short interest. NEOS’s SI was 3.48M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 75.56% from 1.98 million shares previously. With 465,300 avg volume, 8 days are for Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS)’s short sellers to cover NEOS’s short positions. The stock increased 3.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.91. About 244,333 shares traded. Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) has declined 77.30% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.30% the S&P500. Some Historical NEOS News: 09/05/2018 – Neos Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 21/05/2018 – Neos Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – JETBLUE ORDERS COMBINED 183 ENGINES, SPARES FOR AIRBUS NEOS; 15/03/2018 – Neos Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 49c; 15/04/2018 – MEDIA-All 14 grounded A320 Neos of India’s lndiGo, GoAir back in operation – PTI in Economic Times; 20/03/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Two Airbus A320 Neos back in IndiGo fleet; 13/04/2018 – TABLE-Neos 3627.T -2017/18 parent results; 22/04/2018 – DJ Neos Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEOS); 14/03/2018 – Richland Source: Neos’ Wesner teaches dance class at Ashland High School; 09/03/2018 Neos Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 82.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Koshinski Asset Management Inc analyzed 16,489 shares as Conocophillips (COP)'s stock declined 5.73%. The Koshinski Asset Management Inc holds 3,462 shares with $211,000 value, down from 19,951 last quarter. Conocophillips now has $62.56B valuation. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $56.35. About 5.70 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Conocophillips (NYSE:COP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Conocophillips has $8400 highest and $77 lowest target. $79.40’s average target is 40.91% above currents $56.35 stock price. Conocophillips had 12 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Societe Generale maintained it with “Buy” rating and $77 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, June 26. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 14.09 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Management Professionals, a Texas-based fund reported 2,335 shares. Saturna Corporation owns 0.01% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 6,208 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability Company has 4,604 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ohio-based Private Com Na has invested 0.17% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Art Ltd Liability Com holds 165,500 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Anchor Bolt Cap LP holds 1% or 170,505 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 3.03M shares. Lockheed Martin Inv Mngmt, a Maryland-based fund reported 71,900 shares. The North Carolina-based Salem Invest Counselors has invested 0.22% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 407,542 shares in its portfolio. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0.2% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Glenview Bancorporation Dept reported 0.17% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Kornitzer Mgmt Ks accumulated 0.49% or 454,543 shares. 39,934 are owned by Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 191,612 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Neos Therapeutics has $20 highest and $300 lowest target. $11.50’s average target is 502.09% above currents $1.91 stock price. Neos Therapeutics had 4 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, August 12 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14.