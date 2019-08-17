Koshinski Asset Management Boosted Its Stake in Altria Group (MO) by $535,572 as Stock Declined; Kdi Capital Partners Raised Stake in Microchip Technology (MCHP) as Share Price Declined

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 45.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 44,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The hedge fund held 142,865 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85M, up from 98,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $88.38. About 1.53 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt of Antitrust Clearance in Taiwan, Approval of Microsemi Shareholders, and Expected Closing Date of Its Acquisition of Microsemi; 03/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS A ‘BB+’ FIRST-TIME RATING TO MICROCHIP; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $200M-$250M; 28/03/2018 – Microchip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2021 NOTES AT 3.922%; 09/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Net $146.7M; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ANTICIPATES THAT MICROSEMI DEAL WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018; 17/05/2018 – Dealbook: China, Signaling Thaw With U.S. Over Trade, Approves Toshiba Microchip Deal; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.40, EST. $1.35

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 9,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 18,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 6.37 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,811 shares to 5,303 shares, valued at $683,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,448 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $283.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 32,784 shares to 167,752 shares, valued at $7.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,023 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

