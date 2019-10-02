Koshinski Asset Management Boosted Its Holding in D R Horton (DHI) as Stock Rose; Susquehanna International Group Llp Boosted Hercules Capital (Put) (HTGC) Position by $1.61 Million

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 74.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 7,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 18,774 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $810,000, up from 10,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $51.62. About 1.80M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500.

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (Put) (HTGC) by 469.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 133,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 162,400 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08M, up from 28,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $12.87. About 438,472 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 22/03/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – PRIME RATE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 4.50% TO 4.75%; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold HTGC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 33.50 million shares or 17.36% more from 28.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Stifel Finance has 0.02% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Moreover, Commercial Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Shanda Asset Mgmt Holding reported 3.51M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 1,878 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp accumulated 37,464 shares or 0.02% of the stock. California-based Private Ocean Lc has invested 0.02% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Bb&T Secs Ltd Com has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Moreover, Wells Fargo And Com Mn has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 66,739 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited accumulated 0% or 27,741 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 235,538 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 33,454 shares. Miller Howard Invs invested in 0.12% or 308,552 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). 45,874 were accumulated by Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Lc.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $272.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (Put) (NYSE:RYAM) by 74,200 shares to 153,400 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 7,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,903 shares, and cut its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (Put) (NYSE:KIM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Architects invested in 723 shares. Boston Prtnrs holds 0% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 29,400 shares. Guardian Life Of America invested in 0.01% or 985 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 160 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 227,502 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.02% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Comm Bank & Trust reported 117,360 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 207,236 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Stralem & Inc has invested 3.31% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Soros Fund Management Llc holds 1.66% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 1.64M shares. Mufg Americas Corporation stated it has 2,242 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Windward Capital Mgmt Com Ca has 0.04% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Bb&T Secs Limited Co reported 15,450 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Incorporated Lc invested 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Investors holds 2.44 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $245.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2,745 shares to 8,616 shares, valued at $952,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 4,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,801 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.