Koshinski Asset Management Boosted Its Altria Group (MO) Holding; Permit Capital Has Lifted Position in Viacom New (VIAB) as Valuation Rose

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 285,600 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02 million, up from 260,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $26.19. About 4.01 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Shari Redstone concession may help revive CBS-Viacom merger talks; 13/04/2018 – CUGGINO: CBS, VIACOM GREAT BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS FOR OTHER COS; 17/05/2018 – CBS CORP – PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND IS CONDITIONED ON A FINAL DETERMINATION BY DELAWARE COURTS; 30/05/2018 – Viacom CFO Wade Davis to Participate at Gabelli & Company 10th Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Symposium; 24/04/2018 – Engadget: Viacom perseveres with Snapchat-exclusive TV shows; 04/04/2018 – CBS bid for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources tell CNBC; 17/05/2018 – CBS votes to end Redstone control, needs court approval; 18/05/2018 – The issues stem from Redstone’s efforts to try to reunite CBS with Viacom on terms rejected by Moonves; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: EXPECT OPERATING INCOME GROWTH IN LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 24/04/2018 – MTV Catapults to Thursday’s #1 Network in Primetime

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 9,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 18,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $44.45. About 12.23M shares traded or 33.20% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altria: Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Altria Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:MO) 44% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Altria On Better Price – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Altria Stock: Give Me Dividends and Give Me Death – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Com owns 0.12% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 52,895 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 19,225 shares. Aspen Investment Management has 6,640 shares. Washington Tru Bancshares holds 125,796 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. American Century holds 0.04% or 766,158 shares. Crestwood Advisors Gru Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 7,392 shares in its portfolio. Fil holds 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 130 shares. Intact Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0.52% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 256,100 shares. Girard Limited has 108,587 shares. Greystone Managed holds 0.69% or 204,576 shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs has 0.18% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 9,430 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 156,695 shares. Mirador Ptnrs Limited Partnership reported 21,570 shares. 26,605 are held by Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Company. Stonebridge Advsrs Limited Co holds 7,137 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 4,912 shares to 2,799 shares, valued at $313,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tier Reit Inc by 50,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,527 shares, and cut its stake in Global X Fds.

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Viacom, Yeti And More – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Insanely Cheap Media Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Anthony DiClemente Named Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, ViacomCBS Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The CBS and Viacom Merger Is Just the Start – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Viacom (VIAB) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.