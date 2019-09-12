Koshinski Asset Management Boosted Holding in D R Horton (DHI) as Market Valuation Rose; Dominion Energy (Put) (D) Shareholder Weiss Asset Management LP Cut Holding as Stock Price Declined

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (Put) (D) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.53M, down from 590,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $78.1. About 1.46M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 74.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 7,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 18,774 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $810,000, up from 10,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $50.15. About 1.19M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $940.92M for 16.98 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

