Koshinski Asset Management Boosted Holding in Altria Group (MO) by $535,572; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holder Nexus Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $321,600

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 9,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 18,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $46.23. About 10.73 million shares traded or 41.53% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 23,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, down from 29,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.81. About 27.42 million shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/04/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Mike Loughlin Announced His Plans to Retire as Chief Risk Officer in 2018; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS 3G CAPITAL, WITH WHICH BERKSHIRE CONTROLS KRAFT HEINZ, CAPABLE OF MOVING “VERY FAST” TO CUT OUT UNNECESSARY EXPENSES; 26/04/2018 – DowDuPont at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Evaluating Wells Fargo’s ‘Nice’ Behavior — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO: WOFFORD JOINS INVESTMENT BANKING GROUP AS MD; 12/04/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – FED NOMINEE CLARIDA SAYS ACTIVITIES OF WELLS FARGO ARE EGREGIOUS AND UNACCEPTABLE; 22/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.41 billion for 9.62 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Alaska Homeownership to Get $3.3 Million Boost – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “9 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for Every Investor – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

