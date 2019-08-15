Koshinski Asset Management Boosted Altria Group (MO) Holding; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder West Oak Capital Trimmed Holding by $593,370

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.39. About 5.89 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 15/05/2018 – Raging Capital Adds Qualcomm, Exits Twilio: 13F; 19/04/2018 – LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM; 14/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: BREAKING: Broadcom abandons its takeover bid for Qualcomm after opposition from Donald Trump; 20/03/2018 – MOFCOM REVIEW OF NXPI/QUALCOMM REMAINS ON TRACK: REORG RESEARCH; 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK/LONDON (Financial Times) — A secretive US national security committee has issued an unusual public warning against Broadcom’s proposed $142bn hostile takeover of San Diego-based Qualcomm, saying that a deal might lead to China overtaking the US in critical 5G technology; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH ITS REDOMICILIATION PROCESS; 13/04/2018 – China Stalls Review of Qualcomm, Toshiba Deals; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM, source says [02:36 BST14 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 16/03/2018 – QCOM SAYS CAN BE NO ASSURANCE JACOBS CAN, WILL MAKE PROPOSAL; 13/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: BROADCOM MUST PERMANENTLY ABANDON ATTEMPT TO BUY QCOM

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 9,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 18,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 4.67M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt accumulated 1.04 million shares or 0.74% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 225,790 shares. Lederer & Assocs Inv Counsel Ca has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). American Registered Advisor Incorporated invested in 0.33% or 10,548 shares. Mengis Cap Management has invested 3.57% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Howland Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fort Lp holds 1,507 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Horrell Management stated it has 750 shares. Seizert Cap Limited Liability Co accumulated 45,137 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc reported 149,741 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.23% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Df Dent & Inc accumulated 353,767 shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Limited invested in 0.25% or 7.53M shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 5,359 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt owns 5,376 shares.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 15,469 shares to 2,433 shares, valued at $253,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,631 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Finance Corporation In holds 12,044 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The reported 452,691 shares stake. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability stated it has 347,017 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 0.03% or 21,999 shares. Marco Mgmt owns 0.12% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 11,448 shares. Lincoln Natl Corp invested in 0.06% or 23,816 shares. 859 are owned by Pinnacle Holdings Lc. Chickasaw Capital Llc invested 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Condor Capital Mgmt owns 9,739 shares. Camarda Advsr Ltd Com owns 0.01% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 116 shares. First Heartland Consultants reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 6,283 shares. Merian Invsts (Uk) owns 22,981 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management invested 0.6% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Nebraska-based Cwm has invested 0.03% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).