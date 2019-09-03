Kornitzer Capital Management Trimmed By $1.33 Million Its Vaalco Energy (13D) (EGY) Position; Chiasma (CHMA) Sellers Increased By 135.9% Their Shorts

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased Vaalco Energy Inc (13D) (EGY) stake by 13.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 664,714 shares as Vaalco Energy Inc (13D) (EGY)’s stock declined 24.24%. The Kornitzer Capital Management Inc holds 4.13M shares with $9.25M value, down from 4.79 million last quarter. Vaalco Energy Inc (13D) now has $95.05M valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $1.805. About 155,531 shares traded. VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) has declined 43.00% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EGY News: 07/03/2018 Vaalco Energy 4Q EPS 6c; 07/03/2018 – VAALCO ENERGY INC – VAALCO’S PRODUCTION EXPENSE GUIDANCE (EXCLUDING WORKOVERS) FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS $36 TO $42 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Vaalco Energy 1Q Net $8.7M; 07/05/2018 – Vaalco Energy 1Q EPS 15c; 07/03/2018 – Vaalco Energy 4Q Net $3.43M; 22/04/2018 – DJ VAALCO Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGY); 22/05/2018 – VAALCO Energy, Inc. Announces Early Repayment of IFC Debt and that the Workover Program Is Now Underway; 07/03/2018 – VAALCO ENERGY INC – FOR 2018, COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT ITS OPERATIONAL CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN IS ABOUT $30 PER BARREL OF OIL SALES; 22/05/2018 – Vaalco Energy Boosts Financial Position Ahead of Planned Offshore Development Drilling Campaign in Gabon — Market Mover; 22/05/2018 – VAALCO ENERGY – ESTIMATES NET PRODUCTION OF APPROXIMATELY 750 NET BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY MAY BE RESTORED IF BOTH WORKOVERS ARE SUCCESSFUL

Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) had an increase of 135.9% in short interest. CHMA’s SI was 275,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 135.9% from 116,700 shares previously. With 264,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA)’s short sellers to cover CHMA’s short positions. The SI to Chiasma Inc’s float is 2.03%. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.05. About 314,514 shares traded. Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) has risen 292.14% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 292.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CHMA News: 16/03/2018 Chiasma Announces Poster Presentation at ENDO 2018 on Study Design of Phase 3 Double-Blind Trial Evaluating Oral Octreotide Cap; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chiasma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHMA); 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 3.3% Position in Chiasma; 14/05/2018 – CHIASMA INC – UNDER SPA AGREEMENT MODIFICATION FOR CHIASMA OPTIMAL PHASE 3 TRIAL, BETWEEN-ARM COMPARISONS OF 2 DESCRIPTIVE MEASURES WILL NOT BE MADE; 14/05/2018 – Chiasma Announces FDA Agreement to Redefine Certain Secondary Endpoints in CHIASMA OPTIMAL Phase 3 Clinical Trial; 20/03/2018 – Chiasma 4Q Loss/Shr 25c; 10/05/2018 – CHIASMA – EXPECTS EXISTING CASH, INVESTMENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPS THROUGH ANTICIPATED RELEASE OF DATA FROM CHIASMA OPTIMAL TRIAL BY 2019 END; 20/03/2018 – CHIASMA INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE A CASH AND INVESTMENT BALANCE OF AT LEAST $35 MLN AT END OF 2018; 10/05/2018 – Chiasma 1Q Loss $7.04M; 14/05/2018 – CHIASMA INC – FDA INDICATED IT PLANS TO CONSIDER SECONDARY ENDPOINTS IN ITS EVALUATION OF TOTALITY OF EVIDENCE OF ORAL OCTREOTIDE’S TREATMENT EFFECT

Among 2 analysts covering Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chiasma has $11 highest and $1100 lowest target. $11’s average target is 117.82% above currents $5.05 stock price. Chiasma had 4 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Friday, March 8.

More notable recent Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Chiasma (CHMA) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Chiasma Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:CHMA – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Chiasma Inc (CHMA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “26 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chiasma’s (CHMA) CEO Raj Kannan on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company has market cap of $204.92 million. The firm offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. It currently has negative earnings.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $287,567 activity. Knapp Alfred John Jr. bought $36,000 worth of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) on Friday, May 17. Another trade for 11,764 shares valued at $20,234 was bought by DesAutels David. Bounds Cary M had bought 6,000 shares worth $9,780 on Tuesday, May 14. Thomas William R bought $36,400 worth of stock or 20,000 shares. $3,360 worth of stock was bought by FAWTHROP ANDREW LAWRENCE on Friday, May 24.