Kornitzer Capital Management Trimmed Ametek (AME) Holding By $6.27 Million; Mam Software Group (MAMS) Shorts Up By 265.52%

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased Ametek Inc. (AME) stake by 20.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 76,451 shares as Ametek Inc. (AME)’s stock rose 3.76%. The Kornitzer Capital Management Inc holds 302,576 shares with $25.11 million value, down from 379,027 last quarter. Ametek Inc. now has $19.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $86.33. About 758,810 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME); 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF) Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corporation to AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME); 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division

Mam Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:MAMS) had an increase of 265.52% in short interest. MAMS’s SI was 10,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 265.52% from 2,900 shares previously. With 15,400 avg volume, 1 days are for Mam Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:MAMS)’s short sellers to cover MAMS’s short positions. The SI to Mam Software Group Inc’s float is 0.12%. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.7. About 1,946 shares traded. MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) has risen 26.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.28% the S&P500. Some Historical MAMS News: 10/05/2018 MAM Software Group 3Q EPS 10c

More notable recent MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) news were published by: Profitconfidential.com which released: “MAM Software Stock: Tiny Software Stock May Be Breaking Out to Multi-Year Highs – Profit Confidential” on March 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MAM Software: 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on January 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MAM Software Group, Inc. (MAMS) CEO Michael Jamieson on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Tech Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 2 investors sold MAM Software Group, Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 4.56 million shares or 5.98% less from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) for 20,744 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 34 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated reported 3,291 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Polar Asset invested in 0.06% or 301,220 shares. Cove Street Limited Liability holds 939,335 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Vanguard has invested 0% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Bandera Ptnrs Limited Liability has 110,408 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Minerva Advsrs Limited Liability reported 10,330 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 0% or 1,014 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 18,790 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability reported 20,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Zpr Inv has 0.48% invested in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) for 28,431 shares. Wynnefield Cap reported 12.45% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 6,016 shares.

MAM Software Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company has market cap of $134.97 million. It provides business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits; e-commerce and online services and products that connect manufacturers, warehouse distributors, retailers, and automotive service providers through the Internet; and customer support and consulting services comprising phone and online support, and implementation and training services. It has a 34.85 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s business management solutions include Autopart for warehouse distributors that seek to manage various locations and inventories on a single system, as well as parts store chains that seek to manage multiple locations and inventories on a single system for a regional area; and VAST, a product for large-to medium-sized automotive service and tire chains.

Among 2 analysts covering Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ametek Inc has $9700 highest and $8600 lowest target. $91.67’s average target is 6.19% above currents $86.33 stock price. Ametek Inc had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by DA Davidson. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 31.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased Natera Inc stake by 200,550 shares to 513,141 valued at $10.58M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) stake by 26,575 shares and now owns 244,370 shares. Abb Ltd (Sw) (NYSE:ABB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scopus Asset Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.54% or 632,761 shares. Conning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 3,250 shares. Axa holds 0% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) or 2,642 shares. Shell Asset reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). New England Research Mngmt reported 7,200 shares stake. Jlb Associates, a Michigan-based fund reported 103,213 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 0% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 11,757 shares. Intrust Bancshares Na invested 0.2% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Pennsylvania Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 20,000 shares. California-based Fdx Advsr has invested 0.01% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 68,652 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 43,204 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited stated it has 21,879 shares. Cim Lc has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Systematic Mngmt LP holds 0.17% or 58,225 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding AMETEK (NYSE:AME) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ametek Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AMETEK Inc (New) (AME) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Mark Gordon Elected Vice President and General Manager, Thermal Management Systems – PRNewswire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is AMETEK, Inc.’s (NYSE:AME) ROE Of 18% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.