Kornitzer Capital Management Trimmed Ambev Sa Spn Adr (ABEV) Stake by $344,000; Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Lifted Sap Se (SAP) Stake by $1.14 Million

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ambev Sa Spn Adr (ABEV) by 24.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 86,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 262,400 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 348,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ambev Sa Spn Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.78. About 18.50M shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has declined 28.95% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 14/03/2018 – AMBEV SAYS CCU DEAL APPROVED BY ARGENTINA REGULATOR; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 27/03/2018 – AMBEV S.A. GRANTS FAVORABLE OPINION FOR AROSUCO DEAL HOLDER OK; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 28.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp bought 9,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,787 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, up from 34,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $135.12. About 584,436 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 9.53% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 18/04/2018 – Navigator Business Solutions Releases Turnkey SAP Cloud ERP Solutions for Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Industries; 04/04/2018 – Worksoft Surpasses 10 Years of SAP Integration; 13/04/2018 – Correct: SAP Extends Contract of Chief Human Resources Officer Ries; 08/03/2018 – GERMANY’S SAP SAYS HAS FINISHED INVESTIGATION INTO S.AFRICA CONTRACTS RELATING TO GUPTA-CONTROLLED FIRMS; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 18/04/2018 – Navigator Business Solutions Releases Turnkey SAP Cloud ERP Solutions for Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Indus; 08/03/2018 – Red Hat Brings the Power and Flexibility of Red Hat Virtualization to SAP HANA® Environments; 24/04/2018 – SAP Increases Sales Forecast on M&A, Cloud Business (Video)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35B and $5.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 16,000 shares to 136,167 shares, valued at $9.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) by 12,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD).

Analysts await Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.04 per share. ABEV’s profit will be $792.62 million for 23.90 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Ambev S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32B and $101.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,699 shares to 18,274 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.