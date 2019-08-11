Kornitzer Capital Management Stake In Total Systems Services (TSS) Was Has Upped; Ancora Advisors Stake In Blackrock (BLK) Was Upped

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 28.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 4,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 19,441 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.31 million, up from 15,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $11.29 during the last trading session, reaching $426.33. About 645,058 shares traded or 30.47% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK CEO LARRY FINK MEETING MONDAY WITH 4 MAJOR MEXICAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES OR THEIR REPRESENTATIVES -COMPANY STATEMENT; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 18/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – ANNOUNCES A NEW SUITE OF GLOBAL FIXED INCOME INDICES, J.P. MORGAN ESG; 30/05/2018 – BLACKROCK SAYS GLOBAL ETF ASSETS ARE POISED TO MORE THAN DOUBLE, TO $12 TRILLION, BY END OF 2023; 08/05/2018 – Blackrock UK Smaller Companies Buys 2.3% of Avingtrans Plc; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: BlackRock, Soros may invest in Deutsche’s asset management IPO; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS 2-YR TREASURY YIELD NOW WELL ABOVE CORE INFLATION RATE RESTORES VIABLE, PERCEIVED “SAFE INVESTMENT OPTION”; 13/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations; 14/03/2018 – BLACKROCK’S HEAD OF EMERGING MARKET DEBT TRIGO PAZ SAYS SAYS OVERWEIGHT LOCAL CURRENCY EM DEBT, SEES BUFFER IN SPREADS AS U.S INTEREST RATES RISE; 06/03/2018 – Gun maker American Outdoor defends safety efforts in letter to BlackRock

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Total Systems Services Inc (TSS) by 22.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 35,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 193,220 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.36 million, up from 157,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Total Systems Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $129.07. About 966,401 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 25/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $99 FROM $97; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEB TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 82.2% VS 79.7%; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR APRIL 2018 83.2% VS 80.9% IN APRIL 2017; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE (NON-GAAP) $3,700 MLN TO $3,800 MLN; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. 100C; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN PART, BORROWINGS UNDER THAT CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 10, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $5.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow (NYSE:NOW) by 43,962 shares to 119,580 shares, valued at $29.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Cl A by 583,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Inc.

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Legal Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ RTN, CY, TSS – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of the Following Mergers – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Investigates the Recent Buyout – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BKS, EE, AVP and TSS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest stated it has 14,495 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc holds 55,347 shares. Chevy Chase has 0.06% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 135,726 shares. Bbva Compass Comml Bank Incorporated holds 0.1% or 16,146 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Lc has 0.03% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). First Republic Invest stated it has 2,843 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 0.06% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 130,108 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel holds 10,579 shares. 10,000 are owned by Rbf Cap Ltd Company. Motco reported 64 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mason Street holds 23,220 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) has 0% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.44% or 2.09M shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Company owns 5,947 shares. Hudson Bay Mngmt LP has invested 0.11% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12B and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Group Inc Qvc Gr by 572,128 shares to 303,541 shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VAW) by 13,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,582 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).