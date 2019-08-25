Kornitzer Capital Management Stake in Ford Motor Co (F) Decreased by $3.57 Million as Market Value Declined; Southern Co (SO) Shareholder Pnc Financial Services Group Raised Stake

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 15,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 650,562 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.62M, up from 635,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $57.68. About 4.93 million shares traded or 10.88% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q ADJ EPS 88C, EST. 83C; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Net $938M; 02/05/2018 – WHOLESALE POWER MARKETS UNDERVALUE NUCLEAR POWER: SOUTHERN CFO; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co: If Approved by Georgia PSC, Typical Residential Customer Could Get $70 in Refunds Over Two Years; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear en; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, INCLUDING INCREASE OF 2 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PRIOR QUARTER, OF 60 CENTS PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Southern Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SO); 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EXPECTS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE OF ANY NOTES PURCHASED USING CASH ON HAND OR AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 445,727 shares as the company's stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 713,088 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26 million, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $34.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 44.99M shares traded or 25.62% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ford Motor: Getting Ready To Sell – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Ford, Still Cautious On US Autos – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Ford Motor Company vs. BMW AG – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “From $420 To $230: Where Tesla Stands One Year After Elon Musk’s ‘Funding Secured’ Tweet – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Amira Nature Foods, Ltd Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 20-F Filing – Business Wire” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interocean Cap Lc accumulated 39,702 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 16,991 shares in its portfolio. Boyer Corporon Wealth Management Lc accumulated 290,314 shares. 36,045 were accumulated by Savant. Benin Management Corporation, Connecticut-based fund reported 29,850 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 8.68 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moody Bancorporation Trust Division has invested 0.06% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). S&Co holds 0.05% or 47,000 shares. Utd Asset Strategies holds 0.03% or 13,574 shares in its portfolio. First Washington Corp accumulated 874 shares or 0% of the stock. 6.42M were accumulated by Axa. 68,173 were reported by Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Com. Lvw Advisors Lc accumulated 14,790 shares. American Registered Inv Advisor reported 0.09% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Cranbrook Wealth Lc has invested 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 7.31 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. Shares for $100,038 were bought by THORNTON JOHN L. Another trade for 840,962 shares valued at $8.00M was bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35B and $5.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 4,413 shares to 26,043 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 14,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd Company invested in 0.14% or 389,706 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama stated it has 481,738 shares. Buckhead Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 108,822 shares or 1.75% of all its holdings. Argi Inv Serv Ltd Com owns 79,206 shares. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Roffman Miller Associate Pa holds 0.05% or 8,823 shares. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 0.28% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.62% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 48,696 shares. Centre Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,660 shares stake. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Piedmont Inv Advsr stated it has 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Mcmillion Management, a North Carolina-based fund reported 18,655 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors accumulated 447,247 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Invsts Asset Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv reported 7,843 shares stake. Johnson Fin Grp Inc accumulated 5,409 shares.