Kornitzer Capital Management Raised Its Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Stake by $2.84 Million; As Kinder Morgan Del Com (KMI) Stock Rose, Holder Blackhill Capital Has Upped Holding

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) by 24.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 22,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 115,453 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.51 million, up from 92,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $107.08. About 311,105 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 36.63% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS NOW ANTICIPATES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE APPROXIMATELY $184 MLN – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT GRANTING ROIVANT SCIENCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LGD-6972; 23/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma at American Diabetes Association Meeting Jun 22; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND LICENSES GLUCAGON RECEPTOR ANTAGONIST PROGRAM TO ROIVANT; 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK; 03/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 10; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.83; 30/03/2018 – Ligand Enters into Agreement with venBio to Make Worldwide OmniAb® Platform License Accessible to Portfolio Companies

Blackhill Capital Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (KMI) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc bought 29,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 481,849 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64M, up from 451,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.58. About 8.91 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 20/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Nears $6.5 Billion in Kickoffs, Completions, Wary of Trans Mountain Expansion, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: The federal Liberal government plans to spend $4.5 billion to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and; 26/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Threatened to Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kinder Morgan Inc Class P, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMI); 16/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan wants to abandon plans to build the Trans; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: TRANS MOUNTAIN PROJECT WILL NOT HAVE A FISCAL IMPACT; 15/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PROVINCE AND FEDERAL GOVERNMENT HAVE STARTED TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA ABOUT POSSIBLE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE; 22/05/2018 – PERMITS FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION BEING APPROVED AT SAME RATE AS OTHER MAJOR PROJECTS – B.C. ATTORNEY GENERAL; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI 2018 DCF GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 29/05/2018 – The Canadian government will buy Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain pipeline project for $3.5 billion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 0.04% or 1.53M shares. Tudor Investment Et Al invested in 25,778 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Convergence Prtn Lc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 95,243 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of has invested 2.66% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Whittier owns 396,764 shares. Stelac Advisory Limited Co accumulated 24,136 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 106,403 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Tortoise Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 24.89M shares for 3.08% of their portfolio. Davenport And Ltd Co stated it has 113,690 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 896 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Com has 105 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cohen Steers stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Susquehanna Int Grp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.01% or 1.63 million shares. Energ Income Prns Ltd Liability reported 16.45M shares. Franklin Resources reported 48.92M shares stake.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $5.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 2,435 shares to 277,010 shares, valued at $35.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 31,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,949 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $864,670 activity. Aryeh Jason had bought 250 shares worth $26,753 on Tuesday, June 11.