Kornitzer Capital Management Raised Its Inogen (INGN) Holding by $2.63 Million; Trust Co Of Oklahoma Has Boosted Its Stake in Wabtec (WAB) by $11.13 Million

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 4.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma bought 151 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 3,751 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $276.52 million, up from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.00B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $67.56. About 1.29 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – GE to merge transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC 1Q EPS 92C, EST. 90C; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Say Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $11.1 Billion; 22/05/2018 – Wabtec (WAB) Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge (Transcript); 25/04/2018 – Erie Times-News: Will Wabtec buy GE Transportation?; 26/03/2018 – WABTEC BUYS ANNAX, A LEADING SUPPLIER OF PUBLIC ADDRESS,; 03/04/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS IT REQUIRES KNORR AND WABTEC TO TERMINATE UNLAWFUL AGREEMENTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR EMPLOYEES; 21/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Inogen Inc. (INGN) by 48.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 27,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.36% . The institutional investor held 85,264 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.13 million, up from 57,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Inogen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.87. About 331,752 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – ON APRIL 13, 2018, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT IT EXPERIENCED A DATA SECURITY INCIDENT; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q EPS 48c; 26/03/2018 Inogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – IMPACTED DATA DID NOT INCLUDE PAYMENT CARD INFORMATION OR MEDICAL RECORDS – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN SEES FY ADJ NET $38M TO $41M, EST. $37.9M; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q Rev $79.1M; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 29C; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Net $38M-Net $41M; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q REV. $79.1M, EST. $62.9M; 24/05/2018 – SHORT SELLER CITRON RESEARCH SAYS HAS $95 TARGET PRICE ON INOGEN INC

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Investments Ltd Liability Co owns 3 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0% or 384 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru invested in 0.04% or 116,722 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 15 shares or 0% of the stock. British Columbia accumulated 25,632 shares. Aristotle Capital Boston Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Security Trust has 151 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sun Life Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 59 are held by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Incorporated Ltd Company. Riggs Asset Managment invested 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Payden Rygel holds 0% or 1 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc invested in 0.01% or 14,441 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Muhlenkamp & Communications Inc stated it has 52,695 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd stated it has 0.06% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. 8,000 Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares with value of $503,520 were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E. 16.97 million shares valued at $1.19B were sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO on Friday, August 9. DeNinno David L bought $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Tuesday, May 21.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wabtec Reports 1Q Results, Affirms Adjusted Guidance – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Wabtec Completes Successful Merger With GE Transportation – GlobeNewswire” published on February 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Wabtec Corporation’s (NYSE:WAB) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Senate Witnesses: Positive Train Control Still Faces Hurdles – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wabtec: Best Of Two Trades – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $219.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 4,043 shares to 5,644 shares, valued at $246.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Company (NYSE:MKC) by 123 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,603 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold INGN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 22.35 million shares or 0.77% less from 22.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 6,300 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 348,032 shares. Pnc Svcs Gp Inc Inc stated it has 1,896 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 3,586 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Commerce holds 0.02% or 10,750 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 5,500 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). New York-based Amer Management Inc has invested 0.1% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,420 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc stated it has 15,000 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 10,241 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt LP has 0.04% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 10,406 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 4,800 shares in its portfolio. Campbell And Inv Adviser Lc holds 3,440 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.