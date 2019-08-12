Kornitzer Capital Management Raised Its Conagra Brands (CAG) Stake; As Rpm (RPM) Market Value Rose, Johnson Investment Counsel Has Lifted Stake by $395,328

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Conagra Brands (CAG) by 144.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 69,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 118,001 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 48,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conagra Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 2.49M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 21/05/2018 – Conagra Brands CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 11 Months; 15/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER; 20/04/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF $0.2125 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – JANA BOOSTED PF, JACK, NOC, CAG IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Details Of 2018 Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Webcast; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Hurt By Higher Costs, Retailer Inventory Cuts — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – Conagra mitigates inflation hit with fewer discounts, cost control; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Rpm Incorporated (RPM) by 29.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 29,915 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, up from 23,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Rpm Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $68.39. About 668,989 shares traded or 6.53% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL 3Q ADJ EBIT $56.7M, EST. $54.2M; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q Net $40.2M; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – PERMIAN SALE WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S 2018 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME GUIDANCE BY 5 BCFE; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPM International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPM); 23/03/2018 – PriusChat: Lowest RPM’s at highway speed?

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Assocs reported 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Albion Finance Ut invested in 0.03% or 8,060 shares. Kentucky Retirement Fund invested in 0.06% or 9,655 shares. Assetmark invested in 254 shares. Shoker Inv Counsel holds 37,431 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt stated it has 2.14M shares. Parkside Natl Bank & Trust holds 810 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kansas-based Boyer & Corporon Wealth Mgmt Ltd has invested 2.48% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Alabama-based Aull & Monroe Investment has invested 0.56% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). The New Jersey-based Prudential Finance has invested 0.03% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.01% stake. Fcg Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.08% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma owns 2,682 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 1,355 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. On Tuesday, April 16 Arora Anil bought $48,096 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 1,600 shares. The insider GREGOR JOIE A bought 10,000 shares worth $299,865.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35B and $5.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc Inc Adr (Uk) (NYSE:BP) by 31,157 shares to 889,821 shares, valued at $38.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL) by 448,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,100 shares, and cut its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings invested 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Cincinnati Financial invested in 1.93% or 824,725 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 214,607 shares. Automobile Association reported 23,727 shares. First Allied Advisory Incorporated owns 10,501 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Park Natl Oh owns 6,755 shares. Virtu Financial Lc has 0.02% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 4,628 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs has invested 0.02% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Veritable Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.02% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Chicago Equity Prns Llc stated it has 37,610 shares. Raymond James And Assoc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Azimuth Capital Management Limited Liability Com owns 0.07% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 16,725 shares. Aqr Ltd holds 0% or 5,294 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial holds 0.01% or 54,201 shares in its portfolio.