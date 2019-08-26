Kornitzer Capital Management Raised Disney (Walt) Co. (DIS) Position; Malvern Federal Bancorp (MLVF) Has 1.06 Sentiment

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased Disney (Walt) Co. (DIS) stake by 9.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc acquired 8,885 shares as Disney (Walt) Co. (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Kornitzer Capital Management Inc holds 98,365 shares with $10.92M value, up from 89,480 last quarter. Disney (Walt) Co. now has $237.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 10.20 million shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $1.61B TO DATE; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Malvern Federal Bancorp Inc (MLVF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -2.51, from 3.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 17 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 16 cut down and sold stock positions in Malvern Federal Bancorp Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 4.72 million shares, down from 9.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Malvern Federal Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 13 Increased: 14 New Position: 3.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 17.47% above currents $131.67 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital downgraded the stock to “In-Line” rating in Monday, June 17 report. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 6 by Citigroup. Bank of America maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, April 23. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $16800 target. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $137 target in Friday, April 12 report. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, August 20 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “In-Line”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 16. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) stake by 6,182 shares to 97,779 valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Eli Lilly & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) stake by 2,435 shares and now owns 277,010 shares. Lowes Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 75 shares. 10 holds 0.85% or 35,604 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Plante Moran Fincl Lc has 0.24% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,847 shares. Santa Barbara Asset owns 1.13M shares. Principal Fin Gp accumulated 4.17 million shares. Regent Investment Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hamilton Point Inv Ltd holds 1,833 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Macroview Inv Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Manikay Ptnrs Ltd owns 12.45% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 908,842 shares. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp owns 250,000 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Lincoln National Corporation stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd owns 65,476 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Sigma Counselors Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Amp reported 899,287 shares. Parthenon Ltd Llc has 0.16% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,344 shares.

It closed at $21.25 lastly. It is up 13.48% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.48% the S&P500.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Malvern Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking services and products to consumer and business clients in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $165.02 million. The firm offers checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits; and debit and credit card, wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, safe deposit box, telephone banking, and mobile banking services. It has a 16.83 P/E ratio. It also provides residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, including commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit.