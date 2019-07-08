Kornitzer Capital Management Position in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Has Upped by $1.09 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Capital Management Associates Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) Increased as Stock Declined

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 13.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 136,167 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.32 million, up from 120,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $64.85. About 1.68M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Emerson College’s Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Declares Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/04/2018 – DJ Emerson Electric Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMR); 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 124.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 17,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 13,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.31. About 5.68M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & Co Incorporated accumulated 85,380 shares or 0.16% of the stock. The United Kingdom-based Legal General Group Incorporated Public Lc has invested 0.16% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Psagot Investment House Limited stated it has 2,004 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Rmb Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Btc Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 3,815 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 50,000 shares. 137,369 are held by Bartlett Limited Co. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Vanguard Inc invested in 46.94 million shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Andra Ap reported 73,000 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 15,651 were reported by White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Com. 73,080 were reported by Macquarie Group. Sei Investments owns 251,626 shares.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35B and $5.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 15,100 shares to 30,440 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 830,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 457,158 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. Shares for $198,769 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.30 million are held by Parametric Port Lc. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 12.92 million shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Spirit Of America Management holds 2,961 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bailard Inc accumulated 0.14% or 41,815 shares. Sei Invs has 0.15% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 850,377 shares. Leisure Capital holds 8,511 shares. Mirae Asset Invests has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.28% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 51,144 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. Bb&T Corp invested in 278,525 shares. Guinness Asset Mngmt owns 98 shares. Levin Capital Strategies LP stated it has 6,555 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bronson Point Management Ltd Liability reported 140,000 shares stake. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The has 0.22% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 313,280 shares. Veritas Inv Mngmt (Uk) Limited has 242,466 shares for 4.06% of their portfolio.