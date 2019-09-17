Kornitzer Capital Management Lowered Holding in General Electric (GE) as Share Value Rose; U S Global Investors Cut Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Position as Market Value Rose

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 59.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 222,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 148,529 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.43 million, down from 370,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $59.19. About 3.78 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Poona Dal & Oil Industries for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – SEES MARCH-QTR TOTAL UNIT REV UP 4 PCT TO 5 PCT; 29/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – @JohnAGordon @Delta Shameful. They could have walked us off the plane ten times over already; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Capacity Up 4; 10/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DELTA COMMUNITY SUPPORTS FAMILIES, FINANCIAL EDUCATION AND HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES; 16/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 39.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 179,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 277,170 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91 million, down from 457,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.36. About 19.76M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/04/2018 – HFMA Awards GE Healthcare Revenue Cycle Technology with Peer Review Designation for Superior Productivity, Data Accuracy and Value; 21/05/2018 – GE TO GET $2.9B IN CASH AT CLOSING; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Aviall Will Distribute Components to Support Maintenance, Repair of GE T700 Engine Models; 20/04/2018 – GE reported first-quarter earnings that exceeded expectations; 20/04/2018 – General Electric Backs 2018 Target of Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.07; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital plans to acquire a health-care technology unit from General Electric; 20/04/2018 – GE – EXPECT TO SELL THE REMAINDER OF CURRENT & LIGHTING BUSINESS BY THE END OF 2018; 17/04/2018 – GE SAID TO BE WORKING WITH CITI, CREDIT SUISSE ON JENBACHER; 11/04/2018 – GE FRENCH UNIONS CALL FOR NEW EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT W/ GOVT: AFP; 23/04/2018 – Post-Gazette: GE is said in talks to unload rail unit in deal with Wilmerding-based Wabtec

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 earnings per share, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.47B for 6.55 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 18.00 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.