Kornitzer Capital Management Lifted Position in Realpage (RP); Essex Investment Management Co Decreased Its Intuit Com (INTU) Position as Stock Price Rose

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Realpage Inc. (RP) by 377.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 273,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 346,396 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.02M, up from 72,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Realpage Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $61.64. About 451,911 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Intuit Com (INTU) by 27.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 14,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The hedge fund held 37,063 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.69M, down from 51,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Intuit Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $8.34 during the last trading session, reaching $267.56. About 767,173 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $41.59 million activity.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35B and $5.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 6,182 shares to 97,779 shares, valued at $6.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trimble Navigation Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 40,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 367,067 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly & Co Com (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Lc holds 0.01% or 193,103 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.69% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Limited Liability Com stated it has 7,320 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Sterling Mngmt has invested 0.03% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Alabama-based Regions has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Hsbc Holdings Public Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Us Commercial Bank De owns 4,839 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Bankshares owns 0.02% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 29,988 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Gp One Trading Limited Partnership reported 894 shares. Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn reported 2.09 million shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 1.38 million shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 9,080 shares. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Incorporated has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Federated Invsts Pa invested 0.16% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $676.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Impinj Inc Com by 81,301 shares to 100,406 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biodelivery Sciences Intl Inc (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 100,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 456,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor (NYSE:BABA).

