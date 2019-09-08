Kornitzer Capital Management Lifted Its Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Holding by $13.35 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Spirit Airls (SAVE) Market Value Declined, Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $4.21 Million

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 93.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 81,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The institutional investor held 6,050 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $320,000, down from 87,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $37.06. About 639,132 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 09/05/2018 – Tyvor Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Spirit Air; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES TO BUY 14 A319-100 AIRCRAFT FOR $285M; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Rev $704.1M; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Loss/Shr 66c; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues.…; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Spirit Airlines at ‘BB+’; Revises Outlook to Negative; 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Air Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES MULLS ADDING SMALLER JETS TO ALL-AIRBUS FLEET

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) by 292.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 211,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 284,343 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.07 million, up from 72,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $71.37. About 660,903 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Ratings Outlook Was Maintained for Live Nation; 27/04/2018 – Live Nation’s Concerts Division Expands Regional Team In New York; 19/03/2018 – LAUNCH: LIVE NATION $963M TLB FOR REFI; LENDER CALL TODAY 1PM; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 14/05/2018 – Cal Jam 18 Announces Line-up; Foo Fighters Return As Headliners And Curators Of Cal Jam 18; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C; 16/04/2018 – LYV/@JColeNC: New album. KOD 4/20 – ! $LYV; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q ADJ. OPER INCOME $114M, EST. $92.4M; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q REV. $1.48B, EST. $1.32B; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr (Put) by 49,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 19,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $211,885 activity. 2,375 shares were bought by Christie Edward M III, worth $99,584 on Tuesday, July 30. Wiggins Rocky bought $7,501 worth of stock.

Analysts await Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.47 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.47 per share. SAVE’s profit will be $101.19M for 6.30 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual EPS reported by Spirit Airlines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SAVE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 67.01 million shares or 1.09% more from 66.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Lp, a New York-based fund reported 35,804 shares. Credit Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0.23% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 4,000 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. International has 1.01 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Quaker Invs Ltd Llc reported 9.44% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). United Fin Advisers Ltd Liability Corp reported 13,517 shares. Crow Point Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Marlowe Prtnrs LP owns 17,604 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Country Club Na owns 5,467 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Numerixs Invest Technologies holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 5,000 shares. Hennessy Advisors accumulated 357,600 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Somerset Trust Communication invested in 431 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Boston Prtn stated it has 55,805 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 146,822 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc has 0.06% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 1.67M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey Wright Assocs holds 34,542 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Putnam Lc reported 3.12 million shares. Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 5,535 shares. Amp Capital Invsts reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.18% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 772,630 shares. 517,247 were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Pnc Financial Svcs owns 9,874 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Florida-based Raymond James And has invested 0.01% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Asset Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 7,914 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 60,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 849,254 shares. Shapiro Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 1.57 million shares. Dsam Ptnrs (London) Limited reported 343,552 shares. Architects owns 0.03% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 316 shares.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $5.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Instructure Inc by 26,800 shares to 15,400 shares, valued at $726,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 34,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 471,618 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).