Kornitzer Capital Management Increases Position in Health Insurance Innovation (HIIQ); Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Holder Awm Investment Company Has Boosted Its Position

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Health Insurance Innovation (HIIQ) by 46.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 100,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The institutional investor held 317,295 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.22 million, up from 217,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Health Insurance Innovation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.72. About 506,300 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 08/03/2018 Health Insurance Innovations at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Rev $290M-$300M; 10/05/2018 – Tieton Capital Buys Into Health Insurance Innovations Class A; 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS – HAVE HAD/MAY HAVE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT, BOARD MEMBERS, OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF HEALTH INSURANCE; 14/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Health Insur Innovations; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthInsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 02/05/2018 – HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS: NO FINDINGS COMMUNICATED YET

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) by 80.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 170,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The institutional investor held 381,246 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.85 million, up from 211,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $486.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.04. About 331,974 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Rev $227M-$234M; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 17c; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48; 19/04/2018 DJ Boingo Wireless Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIFI); 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold WIFI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 28.39% less from 57.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Awm Invest Incorporated reported 381,246 shares. Stephens Investment Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp reported 694,238 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. First Manhattan Company holds 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) or 1,500 shares. Product Prtnrs Ltd Company invested in 0.08% or 71,300 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 539,491 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.03% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). 48,407 were reported by Jefferies Group Lc. First Trust Advsr LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Parametric Limited Co holds 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) or 195,072 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 15,987 shares in its portfolio. Polar Asset Management Prtn accumulated 863,934 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Advisory Ltd Company stated it has 111 shares. Intll Grp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI).

More notable recent Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Boingo Continues its Winning Streak with 2018 Global Traveler Award for ‘Best WiFi Service’ – GlobeNewswire” on December 03, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Boingo Wireless Shares Fell 20% Last Month – The Motley Fool” published on December 11, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “NETGEAR Debuts Orbi WiFi 6 Mesh System â€” the Ultimate Whole Home Wireless Network – GlobeNewswire” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Shaw Provides Dividend Rate Notice for Cumulative Redeemable Floating Rate Class 2 Preferred Shares, Series B – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NXP to acquire Marvell’s WiFi and Bluetooth Connectivity Assets – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $522.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Impinj Inc. by 83,872 shares to 513,077 shares, valued at $14.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neuronetics Inc. by 154,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,074 shares, and cut its stake in Lovesac Company The.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 11.28 million shares or 19.55% less from 14.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. P2 Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.64% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Neuberger Berman Group Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 48,778 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.21% or 18,000 shares in its portfolio. Cardinal Cap Management Limited Liability Com Ct invested in 0.6% or 705,235 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc owns 983 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wasatch Advsr has 0.05% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Limited Liability Company reported 7,900 shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.05% or 560,000 shares. Jefferies Ltd Co invested in 47,419 shares. Northern holds 145,075 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Cannell Capital Limited Liability Company invested 7.45% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 0% or 57,647 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs reported 125 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 44,120 were reported by White Pine Limited Liability Co.

More notable recent Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Will Likely Sell to Bidder or Be Taken Private – Craig-Hallum – StreetInsider.com” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Extends President and CEO Gavin Southwell’s Contract Through 2024 – GlobeNewswire” published on January 02, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Investor goes activist, buys $64 million in Acadia stock – Nashville Business Journal” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Health Insurance Innovations Pushes Back Against Sensationalism To Start The New Year Up 34% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $5.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paylocity Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 41,840 shares to 146,926 shares, valued at $13.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idexx Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 20,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,509 shares, and cut its stake in Lions Gate Entertainment Cl B.