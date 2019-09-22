Kornitzer Capital Management Increased Position in Guidewire Software (GWRE) by $849,410 as Stock Price Declined; Drw Securities Position in Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG) Trimmed by $3.63 Million as Share Price Declined

Drw Securities Llc decreased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG) by 17.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc sold 1.81 million shares as the company’s stock declined 20.92% . The institutional investor held 8.33 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.65 million, down from 10.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in Lloyds Banking Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.7. About 7.99 million shares traded or 55.82% up from the average. Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) has declined 22.36% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.36% the S&P500. Some Historical LYG News: 09/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Lloyds Steel Industries for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 24/04/2018 – MEGGITT PLC MGGT.L – TODAY ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS SOLD PRECISION MICRO, SPECIALISTS IN PRODUCTION PHOTO ETCHING FOR AUTOMOTIVE AND MEDICAL SECTORS, TO LDC, PRIVATE EQUITY ARM OF LLOYDS BANKING GROUP; 17/04/2018 – ? Lloyds to call time […]; 25/04/2018 – Lloyds’ profits jump 23% despite PPI provision; 16/03/2018 – Bank of England says UK’s reliance on “kindness of strangers” for finance is rising; 24/05/2018 – Lloyds Suffers Shareholder Displeasure Over its Executive Pay; 21/04/2018 – TSB to sever last of its links to Lloyds Banking Group; 04/05/2018 – LLOYDS STEELS INDUSTRIES LTD LSIL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 633.7 MLN RUPEES VS 394.4 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/03/2018 – SERVICE LLOYDS INSURANCE CO. PARENT, SERVICE INSURANCE; 18/05/2018 – Lloyds sells Irish mortgage book to Barclays for 4 bln stg

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 8,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 246,359 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.98 million, up from 237,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $109.24. About 892,838 shares traded or 30.21% up from the average. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration

Drw Securities Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 138,482 shares to 139,800 shares, valued at $27.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 28,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr (SSO).

More notable recent Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “I Like This Stock – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “European banks slide after ECB cuts rates – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lloyds Banking Group: Latest U.K. Credit Data Point To A Further Slowdown – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lloyds Banking Group A Conviction Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DVN, LYG among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold GWRE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 81.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legacy Private Com stated it has 5,475 shares. First Personal Financial Services has 191 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ranger Investment Mgmt LP has 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 29 shares. Wisconsin Capital Lc invested in 2.24% or 41,181 shares. Jag Cap Limited Liability Company invested 0.13% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Coatue Management Ltd Com holds 0.2% or 229,630 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Com (Trc) holds 3,948 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Price T Rowe Md stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Sandhill Capital Partners Limited Liability Co invested 1.74% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Connable Office holds 4,058 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 11 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase Company has invested 0.02% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Waddell & Reed owns 1.38M shares. Regis Management Communications Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 50,517 shares.

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “64 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$101, Is It Time To Put Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Guidewire Counts On Platform Partners For Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $212,324 activity.