Kornitzer Capital Management Increased Holding in Proofpoint (PFPT) by $4.91 Million; As Magna International (MGA) Shares Declined, Shareholder Fairpointe Capital Upped Its Holding

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Magna International (MGA) by 1491.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 975,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.69 million, up from 65,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Magna International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $47.64. About 1.01M shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: CAPITAL SPENDING EXPECTED TO FALL OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – PRODUCTION WITHIN FACILITY IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN 2021 AND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE OVER 100 NEW JOBS; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units; 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA ENTERS INTO JOINT VENTURE WITH GAC COMPONENT; 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 16km NW of Magna, Utah; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – DEAL SIGNED WITH GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD. SUBSIDIARY; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – JOINT VENTURE AND PRODUCTION FACILITY WOULD ALLOW BOTH MAGNA AND BHAP TO FURTHER EXPAND PRESENCE IN CHINA; 11/05/2018 – Magna CEO Says Nafta Region Needs to Be Competitive With Asia (Video); 23/05/2018 – Magna Develops Comfort+ Door Latch to Improve Door Quality and Cabin Quietness

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) by 19.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 40,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 246,801 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.97M, up from 206,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $117.15. About 590,403 shares traded or 15.27% up from the average. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 02/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proofpoint Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFPT); 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss $40.4M-Loss $37.3M; 12/03/2018 Proofpoint Enterprise Archive 4.0 Reduces Time and Cost with Enhanced eDiscovery Visualizations, Mobile Support, and User Inter; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Rev $702M-$706M; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $694.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 15C TO 17C, EST. 16C; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.21% or 792,500 shares in its portfolio. 378,312 were reported by Alyeska Inv Limited Partnership. Pdt Prns Ltd Liability Com owns 0.48% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 69,300 shares. Raymond James Assocs reported 0% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Sei Investments invested in 26,235 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Llc holds 1.10M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 6,053 shares. Landscape Capital Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Balyasny Asset Mngmt reported 15,943 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Scout Invests stated it has 0.48% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Aperio Ltd Company accumulated 11,925 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,900 shares. Bluestein R H And holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 2,500 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.04% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) or 13,648 shares.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35B and $5.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow (NYSE:NOW) by 43,962 shares to 119,580 shares, valued at $29.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 15,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,440 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

