Kornitzer Capital Management Holding in Ss&C Technologies (SSNC) Boosted by $1.35 Million as Stock Declined; Gotham Asset Management Holding in Mckesson (MCK) Upped by $17.06 Million as Stock Value Rose

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 731.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 127,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The hedge fund held 144,744 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.45M, up from 17,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $146.82. About 1.63M shares traded or 7.60% up from the average. McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – INITIATIVE INCLUDES A COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW OF COMPANY’S OPERATIONS AND COST STRUCTURE; 07/03/2018 U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD RELEASES FINDINGS OF INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON LAUNCHES MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC GROWTH INITIATIVE; REAFF; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: U.S., States Subsequently Filed Notices Declining to Intervene in Case; 23/04/2018 – McKesson’s Board Clears Itself of Wrongdoing on Opioid Oversight; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Inc (SSNC) by 62.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 23,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 61,255 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.53 million, up from 37,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 960,860 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 04/04/2018 – SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q EPS 24c; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa; 20/04/2018 – Ireland’s lon Investment approaches UK’s Fidessa for potential deal; 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST; 06/04/2018 – Fidessa Remains in Talks With ION, SS&C About Possible Alternative Offers; 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CACEIS NORTH AMERICA, FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS OF CACEIS BASED IN TORONTO AND NEW YORK

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B & G Foods Inc New (NYSE:BGS) by 33,397 shares to 49,358 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Signal Corp (NYSE:FSS) by 11,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,060 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold MCK shares while 263 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 154.39 million shares or 4.61% less from 161.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invsts Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 0.26% in McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Regent Investment Mgmt Lc holds 7,710 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 7,243 shares. Landscape Limited Liability reported 10,208 shares. Quantum Capital Mgmt holds 0.2% or 2,668 shares in its portfolio. 7,056 are owned by Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Amp Capital Limited holds 0.13% of its portfolio in McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 173,823 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co New York stated it has 29,905 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Franklin Res Inc has 0% invested in McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 20,246 shares. Tortoise Mngmt Ltd Com owns 15 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gam Ag has 6,310 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Blb&B Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,033 shares. Convergence Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Co reported 0.46% of its portfolio in McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Foster Motley invested in 19,262 shares. New York-based Strategic Financial has invested 0.64% in McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Planning Corp stated it has 4,208 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Limited Company reported 800 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 70,021 shares. Campbell & Invest Adviser Limited Liability Company holds 33,032 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Apg Asset Management Nv reported 12,300 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.09% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Select Equity Gp Ltd Partnership reported 2.88 million shares. First Mercantile Trust invested in 0.07% or 11,782 shares. Jag Mngmt Ltd reported 55,322 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 92 shares. Nordea Investment Management has invested 0.03% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Alberta Management has 0.01% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 19,200 shares. Hudock Cap Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 745 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Lc owns 175,743 shares.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $5.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) by 6,003 shares to 172,049 shares, valued at $45.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,848 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

