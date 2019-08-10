Kornitzer Capital Management Has Upped Copart (CPRT) Position By $1.16 Million; Allstate (ALL) Has 0.93 Sentiment

Allstate Corp (ALL) investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 297 active investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 318 reduced and sold their positions in Allstate Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 247.17 million shares, down from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Allstate Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 10 to 9 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 272 Increased: 206 New Position: 91.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased Copart Inc (CPRT) stake by 4.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc acquired 19,365 shares as Copart Inc (CPRT)’s stock rose 17.45%. The Kornitzer Capital Management Inc holds 448,220 shares with $27.16M value, up from 428,855 last quarter. Copart Inc now has $17.57B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $75.62. About 940,327 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 04/04/2018 – Copart at Site Visit Hosted By Wedbush Today; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 17/05/2018 – COPART SAYS IT CAN NOW EXPAND OPERATIONS IN BEXAR COUNTY; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Ks invested in 0.49% or 448,220 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 2,007 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Synovus Corporation has invested 0.03% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited invested in 9,677 shares. Parametric Assocs holds 596,281 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Contravisory Inv Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.12% stake. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0.05% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited owns 7,100 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,235 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department owns 968 shares. First Manhattan Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 1,160 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Suvretta Limited Liability Company owns 953,600 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). First City Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 9,500 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did The Underlying Business Drive Copart’s (NASDAQ:CPRT) Lovely 347% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Copart Expands Memphis, Tennessee Location – PRNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Copart: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cooper-Standard (CPS) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased Evoqua Water Technologies Co stake by 459,592 shares to 516,124 valued at $6.49 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 1,656 shares and now owns 242,892 shares. Braves C was reduced too.

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tesla Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), Allstate Corporation (The) (NYSE:ALL) – What is the Driving Force Behind Car Companies Offering Insurance? – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Wsj.com with their article: “NYSE Aims to Speed Up Trading With Core Tech Upgrade – The Wall Street Journal” published on August 05, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “This is a ‘watershed moment’ for the ETF industry, says NYSE ETF chiefâ€”here’s why – CNBC” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Thestreet.com and their article: “J.C. Penney Is Noncompliant With NYSE Listing Rule, Plans to Remedy Matter – TheStreet.com” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “4 Cheap Oil And Gas Stocks Now Selling Below Book Value, All NYSE-Listed. – Forbes” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $104.09. About 1.87 million shares traded or 16.91% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms ‘A+’ IFS Ratings of Allstate Insurance Co; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Perpetual Pref. Stock ‘BBB-‘; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Private Equity Income Growth Cools After Surge in 2017; 15/03/2018 – American Red Cross of Central Oklahoma and The Allstate Foundation prepare residents for severe weather season; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Executing Profitable Growth Plan; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 201; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH 2018 OF $222 MILLION; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q EPS $2.63; 12/04/2018 – CHECKR – NEW CUSTOMERS THAT HAVE SELECTED CO’S PLATFORM FOR BACKGROUND CHECKS ARE ADECCO, ALLSTATE, AND LYFT; 17/05/2018 – Allstate April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate $211 Million Pretax

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property-liability insurance and life insurance business in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $34.27 billion. The companyÂ’s Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto, homeowners, and other property-liability insurance products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. It has a 14.11 P/E ratio. It also offers specialty auto products including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; commercial lines products for small business owners; roadside assistance products; service contracts; and other products sold in conjunction with auto lending and vehicle sales transactions.

Taylor Asset Management Inc holds 13.58% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation for 221,382 shares. Rr Partners Lp owns 942,700 shares or 10.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bruce & Co. Inc. has 6.56% invested in the company for 356,800 shares. The California-based Wilsey Asset Management Inc has invested 5.8% in the stock. Edgar Lomax Co Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 694,893 shares.