Kornitzer Capital Management Has Trimmed Roper Industries (ROP) Stake as Shares Rose; Northstar Group Lowered Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Position as Market Value Rose

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 22.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 7,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 25,385 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, down from 32,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 5.86M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Industries Inc (ROP) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 10,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 96,036 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.84M, down from 106,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $348.49. About 330,171 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.37 million activity. $1.54M worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares were sold by Conley Jason.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Inv Counselors holds 0.56% or 13,370 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.25% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Cornerstone Advisors reported 52,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.15% or 81,534 shares. Korea Inv Corporation has invested 0.23% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Swedbank has 431,701 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Llc accumulated 0.02% or 160 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 199,725 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Hills Fincl Bank Trust Co has invested 0.11% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Plancorp Ltd Company holds 0.08% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 634 shares. Research & Management Company reported 4,790 shares stake. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Advisory Svcs Limited Company accumulated 5,585 shares. Sun Life Fin Inc has invested 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.41% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $5.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd by 27,189 shares to 566,077 shares, valued at $30.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) by 22,684 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Nlight Inc.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $341.77M for 27.40 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $223.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,195 shares to 3,556 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 402,774 were reported by Cannell Peter B. National Registered Inv Advisor Inc has invested 0.37% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). The New York-based Independent has invested 0.09% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Pinnacle Fincl Prtn holds 151,853 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Cibc Markets invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Neville Rodie Shaw has 11,130 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.67% or 39.91M shares. 83,475 were reported by Town And Country National Bank & Trust And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru. Fiduciary Trust accumulated 47,941 shares. Girard Prtn Limited accumulated 15,449 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Carret Asset Lc stated it has 27,146 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar holds 75,945 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd reported 6,331 shares. Boston Prtnrs accumulated 0.47% or 7.12M shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.05% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).