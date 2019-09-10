Kornitzer Capital Management Has Trimmed Int’l Business Machines (IBM) Position by $15.13 Million as Share Value Rose; Gotham Asset Management Position in Manpowergroup (MAN) Trimmed by $1.83 Million

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Int’l Business Machines (IBM) by 42.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 107,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 143,166 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.20M, down from 250,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Int’l Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $144.99. About 4.36M shares traded or 17.24% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, AI, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT, IBM ASSIGNED TO FINJAN BLUE 30 U.S. PATENTS, 11 RELATED INTERNATIONAL PATENTS; 22/03/2018 – TigerGraph Welcomes IBM Veteran Gaurav Deshpande as Vice President of Marketing; 11/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Company Announces IBM General Manager as its CEO; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: Breaking down IBM’s first-quarter results; 17/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: There Are a Lot of Moving Parts Here — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 17/05/2018 – IBM and Keio University Announce Collaborations with JSR, MUFG Bank, Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi Chemical to Accelerate Quantum Computing in Japan; 20/03/2018 – NEUVECTOR & IBM CLOUD REPORT RUN-TIME SECURITY FOR KUBERNETES

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 22,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The hedge fund held 204,693 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.93M, down from 227,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Manpowergroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $86.72. About 651,202 shares traded or 27.12% up from the average. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 08/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Solutions TAPFIN Expands Digital Platform IntelliReach™ to Help Even More Clients Optimize Talent Management; 12/03/2018 – Romania Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 20/03/2018 – SCOUT EXCHANGE APPOINTS JIM MCCOY AS CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER AND GENERAL MANAGER; 12/03/2018 – Poland Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 12/03/2018 – Japan’s Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 04/05/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP BOOSTS DIV TO $1.01/SHR FROM 93C, EST. $1.00; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q EPS $1.45, EST. $1.64; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP SEES 2Q EPS $2.33 TO $2.41, EST. $2.33; 20/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Hong Kong Recognized as Industry Leader for Doing Well by Doing Good; 04/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend 8.6 Percent

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $5.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natera Inc by 200,550 shares to 513,141 shares, valued at $10.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bloom Energy Corporation by 99,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 322,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Avalara Inc.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.31B for 13.43 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.94 EPS, down 21.46% or $0.53 from last year’s $2.47 per share. MAN’s profit will be $114.61M for 11.18 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by ManpowerGroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.37% negative EPS growth.

