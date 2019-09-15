Kornitzer Capital Management Has Trimmed By $6.89 Million Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stake; Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Raised By $476,476 Its Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Holding

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) stake by 68.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 130,047 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Kornitzer Capital Management Inc holds 60,542 shares with $3.26 million value, down from 190,589 last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc now has $77.99B valuation. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $54.08. About 5.25M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) stake by 17.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co acquired 6,188 shares as Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 41,043 shares with $3.17M value, up from 34,855 last quarter. Dominion Resources Inc/Va now has $63.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $78.52. About 3.22 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) stake by 1,743 shares to 12,928 valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) stake by 5,667 shares and now owns 85,168 shares. Deere And Co (NYSE:DE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Dominion Energy has $84 highest and $78 lowest target. $80.50’s average target is 2.52% above currents $78.52 stock price. Dominion Energy had 10 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. Wolfe Research maintained Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) rating on Monday, March 18. Wolfe Research has “Hold” rating and $79 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, August 7.

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez Int`l (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mondelez Int`l has $6200 highest and $51 lowest target. $59’s average target is 9.10% above currents $54.08 stock price. Mondelez Int`l had 7 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $6100 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, July 31. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.13M for 21.81 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.